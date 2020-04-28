Coronavirus Lockdown: Play at home! Popular Google doodle games are back; details

Google has decided to re-launch the old doodle games in the wake of the Coronavirus induced lockdown across the world.

COVID-19: Now play at home with old Google doodle games! Google has decided to re-launch the old doodle games in the wake of the Coronavirus induced lockdown across the world. The search engine giant has said that it will launch the throwback doodle series which will allow netizens to play the old Doodle games, BT reported.

Covid-19 continues to impact our society and people are spending most of their time within their homes so we thought of launching a throwback doodle series, Google said in a statement. The relaunched version of the series has come up with a tagline “Stay and Play at home” in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus. With most countries under lockdown, service providers across the world are making attempts to help people remain inside their homes.

The first doodle game which will make a comeback is one of the most popular Coding game. The Coding game was first launched by Google in the year 2017. The company had launched the doodle game series in the year 2017 to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding. In the Coding game, there is a character called Bunny who has got the task to collect all the carrots in a series. On the verge of most of the video games, the players will identify with the Bunny and help him achieve his objective. The players will also need to control the Bunny and help him collect as many carrots as possible with the help of simple program codes.

Apart from the Coding game, the search engine is also going to launch some of the new games. However, the new games have not been opened for access as of now and will be unlocked in the coming days. Google had recently used its creative doodles to show solidarity with the frontline workers who are fighting Covid-19 head on. As part of its week long series, the doodle series had shown support towards doctors, teachers, policemen and other health care staff who are risking their lives to save the lives of other people.