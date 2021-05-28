Coronavirus lockdown: Physical activity fell by more than 40 percent during lockdown, research shows

The research also found that the decline in physical activity was even more severe in the case of people aged above 70 by as much as 56-67 percent. (Representative image)

Even as the worrisome trend of untimely deaths and rising Coronavirus cases continues, a research conducted by Goethe University Frankfurt has warned that another pandemic is emerging within the Covid pandemic as dip in physical activity has been reported in a large number of people. The study has found that during the first Coronavirus induced lockdown people were as much as 40 percent less active than their usual selves. The study also found that the number of people rendered vulnerable to mental depression increased by 3 times during the first lockdown, the Indian Express reported.

20 prominent scientists from 14 countries around the world have termed the situation akin to a hidden pandemic within the Coronavirus pandemic. The findings of the scientists have been published in two journals- International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health and Frontiers in Medicine.

The findings of the research are based on an international survey conducted by the researchers in which 15000 people participated from different countries of the world. The survey asked standard questions to the participants regarding their physical activity levels during April-May 2020 when most countries of the world had imposed some form Covid-19 lockdown/restrictions. More than 66 percent of the participants conceded that they could not match their physical activity levels during the lockdown. The moderate exercise took a dip by as much as 41 percent among the participants during the lockdown. Under the moderate exercise head, the researchers put brisk walking, running, cycling, strenuous gardening or any other exercise that led to an increase in their heart rate and breathing speed.

A similar drop of about 42 percent was also reported in vigorous exercises like working out or running fast which leads to release of sweat and definite increase in the heart beat. The research also found that the decline in physical activity was even more severe in the case of people aged above 70 by as much as 56-67 percent.