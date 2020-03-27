Coronavirus Lockdown: Nilgai takes a stroll at Noida’s sector 18!

The video was also shared by poet and politician Kumar Vishwas . (Representational Image: IE)

Coronavirus in India: As the third day of country-wide lockdown rolled in, Noida’s busiest sector had an unexpected guest. In Sector 18 of Noida, outside the Great India Place Mall, a Nilgai or a blue bull was spotted walking leisurely on the road. Known as the largest Asian antelope, the Nilgai is native to the subcontinent.

The sight was a welcome change from the usually jam-packed road, which saw cars lined up bumper to bumper until the lockdown was announced. The video of the majestic creature taking over the roads was clicked by numerous journalists and is now going viral on Twitter.

Where did all the humans go?! As other living creatures claim their space across the world, here’s a nilgai which was spotted in Sector-18, Noida, UP#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/lTvOtjcUdo — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

The video was also shared by poet and politician Kumar Vishwas who wrote that for years humans had encroached upon nature and now, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown, the actual inhabitants are taking over to mark their territory.

The video was also shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who wrote that Nilgai, who are natural to Noida, often get hit by cars during routine days.

Ever since the pandemic struck across the globe, several reports have emerged highlighting the return of many species to their natural habitats, like the return dolphins to the Italian port, according to a report in the New York Times. Moreover, the water in the Venice canal has also become transparent due to lack of boat traffic.

Aside from that, within India itself, a Malabar civet, which is a critically endangered animal, was spotted walking on the road in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Thursday, and several Twitter users shared the videos on the microblogging site.

While the humans are grappling with COVID-19 and have started isolating themselves within their houses, the environment is seemingly taking this opportunity to rejuvenate itself. Soon after China went into a lockdown, reports emerged that the pollution in the country was at record low due to lack of human activity. Now, with Indian population also under a similar lockdown, the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has shown that the air quality in India has significantly improved, now hovering in the ‘moderate’ category as against the usual ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories.