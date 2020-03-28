Coronavirus lockdown: Mother Dairy doubles supply of fruits, vegetables to over 300 tonne a day in Delhi-NCR

On Friday, Mother Dairy supplied 320 tonne.

Mother Dairy has doubled its supply of fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR at over 300 tonne per day to meet the rising demand amid the nationwide lockdown even as it faces some logistics challenges, a senior company official said.

“Before the lockdown, we used to supply 160-180 tonne of fruits and vegetables per day in Delhi-NCR through our Safal retail stores. Now, we are supplying more than 300 tonne every day,” said Pradipta Sahoo, business head of Safal.

On Friday, Mother Dairy supplied 320 tonne, he said adding the company could increase it to up to 400 tonne per day. He pointed that there are logistics challenges like shortage of labourers and transportation issues but the company is managing.

“We are sourcing fruits and vegetables from Delhi and neighbouring states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand,” Sahoo said.Mother Dairy is procuring onion from Maharashtra and potatoes from Agra in UP.

Sahoo said the company is facing difficulties in supply of pineapple and fresh coconut from Kerala, and sweet lime from Andhra Pradesh. Mother Dairy has enough stock of apples which it has stored in cold chain facility. The company has more than 300 Safal stores across the NCR.

Sahoo said the company is enforcing safe distancing at its stores to check spread of coronavirus. It is also taking other precautionary measures in the entire supply chain. Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier with sale of more than 30 lakh litre per day in the NCR.