Coronavirus Lockdown: ‘Harry Potter’ now inspires kids to stay at home!

Wondering where to get started? Head out to check Harry Potter: A History of Magic's online exhibition which is now available via Google Arts & Culture.

Coronavirus outbreak in India: Harry Potter fans, your favourite wizarding hero’s magic is now set to inspire you to stay at home! Did you know that Voldemort never attacked Harry Potter when he was at home? Yes, and you know the reason why. If you have forgotten, then it’s time to revisit the Harry Potter series once again! PIB Mumbai’s Harry Potter and Voldemort ‘stay home’ tweet goes viral set the wizarding world’s ‘magical’ mood during a sombre time such as this. So, chin up! And as the PIB tweet reminds us, stay at home and be safe!

When the world around is in a lockdown, Harry Potter fans can do what others don’t get to do – use this time in many creative ways and read up about the history of their favourite character’s magical world.

Wondering where to get started? Head out to check Harry Potter: A History of Magic’s online exhibition which is now available via Google Arts & Culture. But that is not the only activity. You can head out and spend some time on the Harry Potter film’s official Twitter and Facebook pages where there are tons of fun-filled exercises you can participate in from the comfort of your home!

While the Harry Potter Twitter and Facebook pages offer lots of fun-filled exercises and activities for kids, there is something more that teachers can do for students who are not attending school. Given that most children are at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has paralysed social movements or something as simple as stepping outside one’s home, JK Rowling has rolled out an excellent initiative to keep kids at home.

#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home? Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home. Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know! Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/CX0pKV68nf — PIB in Maharashtra ???????? #StayHome (@PIBMumbai) April 1, 2020

For Harry Potter fans, there is one more interesting activity that can be pursued during this time. However, teachers are the ones who are meant to take the initiative forward, all thanks to JK Rowling’s new initiative to keep kids at home!

Teachers across the world can now post videos of themselves reading out from Harry Potter books on their school networks or even closed educational platforms until the end of the school year. The entire set of guidelines for Teachers can be downloaded from JK Rowling’s website.

According to JK Rowling’s post, the open licence for teachers marks the first among many initiatives to use the mesmerising ‘Harry Potter’ to help children stay at home.