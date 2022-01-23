Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: Active cases rise to 21,87,205 as India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hrs

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Pune on Saturday recorded 16,362 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the district to 13,29,378, while 15 deaths pushed the toll to 19,358, a health official said. The district's positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) was over 41 percent, he added. | Read More
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 Cr (1,61,92,84,270) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 21,87,205:Union Health Ministry (PTI)
India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases (4,171 less than yesterday), 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Active case: 21,87,205
Daily positivity rate: 17.78%) (ANI)
