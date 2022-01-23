Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: Active cases rise to 21,87,205 as India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hrs

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live News: The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Update: India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

10:56 (IST) 23 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India's death toll rises to 4,89,409 Single day rise of 3,33,533 new COVID-19 infections, 525 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 3,92,37,264, death toll to 4,89,409:Govt (PTI) 10:51 (IST) 23 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Situation grim in Pune as positivity rate skyrockets to 41% Pune on Saturday recorded 16,362 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the district to 13,29,378, while 15 deaths pushed the toll to 19,358, a health official said. The district's positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) was over 41 percent, he added. 10:45 (IST) 23 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 Crores India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 Cr (1,61,92,84,270) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI) 10:41 (IST) 23 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 21,87,205 Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 21,87,205:Union Health Ministry (PTI)