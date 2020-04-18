Coronavirus in Summers: Can using AC at home spread COVID-19 infection?

People at home with window ACs have no risk of Coronavirus.

The debate on Coronavirus survival in summers and how the use of air conditioners my help COVID-19 virus grow has been going on for a while now. The World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has stated that Coronavirus has no direct relation with temperature as there have been outbreaks in humid areas as well as cold areas. Now the question is why do people think that using air conditioners will lead to the Coronavirus outbreak? Some studies had earlier suggested that it will be difficult for COVID-19 virus to survive once the temperature increases and using AC will give cooler temperatures to grow.

Two doctors have clarified that using window ACs will not make any difference to Coronavirus outbreak. According to Dr Aparna Agarwal, Director, Professor at LHMC, windows ACs can be used by households without any problem. However, some impact may be seen at big establishments where centralised air conditioning is used. She said that apart from bigger establishments, even in hospitals where there is central AC, there can be problems if there is even one Coronavirus positive patient. Speaking on DD National, she further reiterated the statement that there is not enough proof of related growth of Coronavirus and change in temperature. However, there is just hope that it may stop multiplying in high temperature and that is something yet to be seen.

Resonating similar views, Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Professor and Head of Neurology Department, AIIMS said that even hospitals are now introducing window ACs in cubicles with some additional filters. She further said people at home with window ACs have no risk of Coronavirus. It is to note that summers have approached and temperatures have started to rise, so it is still to check whether the Coronavirus graph will flatten by May end when summers are at peak. Currently, India have reported more than 14,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and have identified 170 hotspots across the country.