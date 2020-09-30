Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Subdued Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra as state issues guidelines; details

The government stated that all the festivals must be celebrated in a simple manner. (Representative image)

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra to witness subdued Navratri as state issues SOP for celebrations! The festival season is around the corner, and while the celebrations are usually held with fervour and joy, this year might see subdued festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid this, the Maharashtra government has issued an SOP on how Navratri would be marked in the state. The state home ministry, issuing a 16-point SOP, suggested that all dandiya, garba and cultural programmes should be cancelled this year to ensure the safety of the citizens.

The government stated that all the festivals must be celebrated in a simple manner. The festivals of Navratri, Dussehra and Durga Puja are about to begin, with Navratri scheduled to start on October 17, and Dussehra slated for October 25.

Let’s take a look at the guidelines for Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra in Maharashtra.

Navratri in Maharashtra: Guidelines issued by state