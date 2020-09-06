Coronavirus in Kolkata: Containment zone count drops to 1 from 17 in August; check details

Kolkata which was reporting a large number of cases in the state had at one point as many as 338 containment zones in the month of May.

The number of containment zones in Kolkata has come down drastically to one, news agency PTI reported. The development came to light when the state government released its latest list of containment zones in the city. In the previous list released on August 24 by the state government, there were 17 containment zones in the region that were recording high load of Coronavirus cases. The sole containment zone which is still reporting a high number of Coronavirus cases is Umesh Datta lane which falls in the Girish Park area in the Northern part of the city. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Kolkata which was reporting a large number of cases in the state had at one point as many as 338 containment zones in the month of May.

In contrast to the improving situation in the capital city of West Bengal, the neighbouring district of Howrah still has a large number of containment zones that are recording high prevalence of the disease. A total of 74 containment zones dot the district ranging from the area of Howrah Sadar and Uluberia subdivisions of the district. Similar is the situation in two other neighbouring districts of Kolkata namely South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas. While South 24 Parganas has about 54 containment zones the district of North Parganas has a total of 31 containment zones, PTI reported quoting the number from the latest list released by the state government.

West Bengal which is the most densely populated state in the country has been battling the surge of Coronavirus cases. So far over 3500 patients of Coronavirus in the state have succumbed to the disease. A total of 58 people died of Coronavirus in the state on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state are 1,77,701.