Coronavirus: Here’s why 74 year-old US citizen wants to stay in Kerala

The Covid-19 handling and the grassroot level health infrastructure in Kerala has found another fan albeit from an unexpected quarters. U.S citizen Johnny Paul Pierce, who has been staying in the state of Kerala for the past five months, has requested for an extension of his visa by another 6 months as his homeland remains the worst affected country with the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the world. Moreover, the 74-year old Pierce who had come on a tourist visa is now requesting for a business visa as he intends to open up a tourism business in the form of a travel company in the state. Paul has already petitioned the state high court requesting the conversion of his tourism visa into a business one.

I have made a petition to be allowed to stay in Kerala for another 180 days and get a business visa as I intend to start a travel company, Pierce told news agency ANI. Wishing safety for his family members who are facing the risk of increasing infection in the United States, Pierce said that he wished that his family was also living with him in Kerala.

Giving an earful to the government in the United States, Pierce said that there is complete chaos in his homeland as the government is not taking care of people in the health crisis unlike the Indian government. He also blamed callousness people in equal measure, Pierce said that “people in the U.S just don’t care about Covid-19”. Summing it all, Pierce concluded that he does not want to go back to the U.S and wants to stay in India only.

Meanwhile, cases in Kerala have witnessed a steady rise following the national trend. There are reports of local transmission of disease in the state. Earlier people with travel history were leading Covid-19 infections in the state. State givt has imposed strict curfew in clusters with high concentration of cases.