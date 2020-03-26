Happy reading! National Book Trust of India announces free download of over 100 books

This initiative by National Book Trust offers a ray of hope as story telling sessions can be a heartwarming way of bonding with children, getting them to imagine while they listen to every word.

Happy reading for parents and kids! The National Book Trust of India has announced its ‘StayHomeIndiawithBooks’ initiative. In an effort to encourage families to stay at home and read books while they have time, the National Book Trust of India is rolling out some of its best selling titles and select books for FREE download as part of this initiative. All you need to do is visit the website and follow the link that is provided in the ‘Important Information’ pop up that greets you on the National Book Trust of India website.

National Book Trust: Hundreds of books in different Indian languages

With National Book Trust’s ‘StayhomeIndiawithBooks’ initiative, one can download more than a hundred books in PDF format from the website of NBT.

Best of all, there are books published in multiple languages other than English and Hindi. Languages include Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Kokborok, Mizo, Bodo, Telugu, Kannada, Sanskrit, Nepali, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, etc.

Books by Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand and Mahatma Gandhi are available on the NBT website. You can expect more titles to be added to the list. Notable titles for children include ‘Women Scientists in India’, ‘Animals you can’t forget,’ ‘Nine little birds’, among others.

Keep in mind that the PDFs are to be used for reading alone. No unauthorized or commercial use is permissible.

National Book Trust: Golden opportunity for parents and kids

This initiative by National Book Trust offers a ray of hope as story telling sessions can be a heartwarming way of bonding with children, getting them to imagine while they listen to every word. You can get your children to explore the sounds and meanings of new words. You can modulate your voice to suit each character’s dialogue and make it ever so interesting.

For parents, this is a golden opportunity to showcase your rock star talents that probably lay idle for sometime as you juggled hectic schedules.

More importantly, this is a vital aspect of learning and absorbing the art of storytelling together. For parents and children, this offers a new and exciting journey together into a creative medium, where you are not wasting time but making the most of it with fun.

Happy Reading!