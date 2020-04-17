Coronavirus: Beware! COVID-19 cough droplets may travel farther than social distancing norm, says study

The cough droplets can travel for a distance of more than two metre.

COVID-19 cough droplets may travel much farther than the stipulated social distancing norms! In order to curb the transmission of the novel Coronavirus, maintaining social distance has been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). But how much distancing is actually required? A new study by the Western University in Canada has shown some light on cough droplets and how much it can travel via air. The study said that the cough droplets can travel for a distance of more than two metre and therefore, cough from someone within 6 feet can also transmit COVID-19. The study also highlighted that these droplets can cover the distance within 3 seconds if coughed in someone’s direction and keep going. It is to note that six feet is an accepted distance that is required to be maintained during the ongoing pandemic.

With the distance of 2.5m, the airflow in the cough could still move at 200mm a second, said Eric Savory, Mechanical and Materials Engineering professor at the University. Moreover, he explained that around 10 per cent of the cough’s fine droplet can remain suspended in the air for more than four seconds. To be sure, this study was conducted by the University on the cough droplets in general.

In times of Coronavirus outbreak, it is imperative to take a note from the findings of this study and check the implications of cough droplets transmitting Coronavirus. The disease is transmitted by water droplets and hence, maintaining personal hygiene is recommended.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation in its Coronavirus prevention guidelines, have urged people across the countries to use their elbows or covering their mouths with tissues while coughing or sneezing. Use of masks are also advised strongly by WHO. While people are asked to use masks, it has been suggested that masks alone may not be able to stop the transmission of COVID-19 infection. However, an American study has pointed out that masks (suggested by WHO) may prevent emission of droplets out in the air during speech.