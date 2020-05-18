Coronavirus: 10-year-old Indian girl gets President Trump’s praise for donating cookies, greeting cards to frontline workers

President Trump congratulated the scouts and said he was inspired and respected by the courage, strength, determination, and devotion of the Americans battling the virus.

Indians around the world are known for their contributions. This time a 10-year-old girl of Indian descent has earned the honor from US President Donald Trump. The girl named Sravya Annappareddy has been honored by President Trump for her gestures towards healthcare workers and firefighters amid the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, as per a report by the news agency PTI. Sravya had sent cookies for nurses and firefighters along with greeting cards for the healthcare workers. Sravya is a fourth-grade student at Maryland’s Hanover Hills Elementary School. Sravya’s parents hail from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had paid tribute to heroes who are helping on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis that also included Sravya from Maryland’s school who had donated cookies to nurses and firefighters.

Sravya was one of three 10-year-old Girl Scouts to have received the honour from President Trump for their gesture. Other 10-year-old girl scouts were Laila Khan, Lauren Matney, and Sravya. All of them had donated 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to local doctors, nurses, and firefighters for their service amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump congratulated the scouts and said he was inspired and respected by the courage, strength, determination, and devotion of the Americans battling the virus.

Sravya ‘s father, Vijay Reddy Annappareddy, is a Maryland pharmacist who comes from Guntur. Her mother, Seeta Kallam, hails from Narasaya Palem near Bapatla and is a medical graduate from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam. Her father has said that Sravya has always shown concerns for society and has been actively involved in community activities.

Sravya’s family has a history of showing compassion to the people in need. According to a report in The Hindu, her parents had once contributed Rs 25 lakh towards setting up of a water purification plant in Ramanayapalem, Andhra Pradesh.