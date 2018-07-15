Copyright circus: The curious case of the state acquisition of a poet’s works

It was a strange development in the publishing industry anywhere in the world, as Bharati—called the ‘Tagore of Tamil Nadu’—had died only in 1921, giving many more years before the copyright on his poems lapsed. (File image: Subramania with his wife)

Two years after India gained independence, the then Madras state announced that it was going to make the entire works of revered Tamil poet Subramania Bharati public property. It was a strange development in the publishing industry anywhere in the world, as Bharati—called the ‘Tagore of Tamil Nadu’—had died only in 1921, giving many more years before the copyright on his poems lapsed.

Born in 1882 in Ettayapuram, a small town near Tirunelveli known for its perennial flash floods, Bharati took to poems as a young boy. At the age of 16, he was sent to Varanasi to live with his aunt. He cut off his traditional tuft and started sporting a moustache, scandalising his Brahmin community. Five years later, his father brought him back home to become a court poet to the local zamindar. Instead of singing the zamindar’s praises, Bharati wrote a satire, Chinna Sankaran Kathai, making fun of him. Years later, his poems would stir patriotic passion against the British rule.

When he passed away at the age of 39, all Bharati left behind for his wife and two daughters were a few published books and piles of manuscripts. Bharati had lived in penury and his family hoped to earn their bread by publishing his poems. But what happened next would go down in literary history as one of the strangest cases of copyright. Suddenly, the whole of Madras state wanted ownership of Bharati’s poems. The film industry fought with the recording industry to get the rights. At the first conference of Tamil writers held in Coimbatore in 1944, a resolution was moved for “rescuing the poems of Bharati from the clutches of private individuals”.

It is this curious case of a social and political drama that Tamil historian AR Venkatachalapathy narrates in his new book on the greatest modern Tamil poet. A professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies in Chennai, Venkatachalapathy pieces together facts he gathered from biographies and government files. The author limits his references to Bharati’s popular poems, focusing instead on the preposterous process of circumventing copyright laws to nationalise his entire works.

The author lays his sympathies with Bharati’s family, which was given no choice and had no power to write its own destiny. A Gujarati jeweller in Chennai bought the broadcast rights of Bharati’s poems in 1934 for Rs 450 and royalty of one anna per record sold. Twelve years later, he sold it to a film studio for Rs 9,500. Earlier, Bharati’s half brother had paid Rs 4,000 in installments to the poet’s daughter to buy the entire copyright. In the end, the Madras government used all its machinery to convince everyone who held the copyrights to Bharati’s works, including his family, to give up their respective rights. Pamphlets were distributed seeking ‘liberation’ of Bharati’s works. There was even a ‘Bharati Liberation Yatra’.

Perhaps, the author says, Bharati had an extraordinary prescience of the events that would take place after his death. In 1916, he wrote: “If the book trade were systematically carried out, people would have better books to choose from… There is no doubt at all that good profits will accrue from book publishing if it is pursued with enterprise.” A year before his death, the poet announced his plan to publish his works in 40 volumes with a first print run of 10,000 copies each.

Obviously, everybody else had other plans about Bharati’s poems. The author names the most prominent personalities in Madras in literature, films and politics, who influenced the turn of events in nationalising Bharati’s works. Compared to the Tamil poet, the works of Mahatma Gandhi (Navajivan Trust held the copyright) passed into public domain in 2009, while Rabindranath Tagore’s did in 2002 (after the PV Narasimha Rao government passed an ordinance in 1992 to extend the copyright with Visva Bharati). There are five poems of Bharati, translated into English, that appear at the end of the book. Call it the author’s cheeky response to the farce.

Faizal Khan is a freelancer