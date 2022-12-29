scorecardresearch
Cop in UP fails to load rifle during surprise inspection; Video goes viral

The viral video showing a sub-inspector unable to load a rifle has caused embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Watch Viral Video of a UP cop trying to load a rifle.

Viral Video: Surprise tests and inspections are undoubtedly scary and we all have been through that. Something similar happened with this sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh when he was unable to load a rifle during one such inspection. In a viral video that’s doing rounds on the internet, a cop trying to load a gun can be seen. His failed attempts caused severe embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The video from the Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district shows the sub-inspector failing to load the bullet into the rifle. DIG R.K. Bharadwaj was also present and was examining the skills of the sub-inspector to know how he fires the rifle.

Watch the viral video here:

The sub-inspector did not know how to load the rifle. He is trying to put the cartridge through the barrel. The DIG is then seen asking other officials about it and laughing at the sub-inspector for failing to know how to load a rifle.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:51:17 am