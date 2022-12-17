Coorg and Ooty to Tawang and Manali: A look at incredible India this winter season

India is full of scenic, obscure, and touristy places that will make you fall in love with nature every time you visit these places. The main reason why India is considered to be one of the best tourist destinations is that it has all kinds of destinations in one place: there are religious places, wild safaris, honeymoon spots, nature-seeking places, historical monuments, adventure activities, hot springs, snow-capped mountains, deserts, forests and what not.

A myriad of fun activities, festivals, and vacations are lined up in every winter season in India. They not only make local and international tourists empty their pockets but also leave them awestruck. Snow-laden Mountain peaks, vast plains, tropical beaches, and astonishing hot springs attract people worldwide.

We got in touch with Travomint to shortlist some of the amazing places to visit this winter season that will surely keep you engaged and entertained throughout your trip; these are:

Coorg

This is another dreamlike hill station, situated in the Western Ghats in Karnataka. It is surrounded by lush green coffee plantations and is known for its picturesque landscapes. People often call this place the ‘Scotland of India’, this is due to its sky touching hills and moving clouds. Alongside the breathtaking view, this place is also known for hosting many adventurous activities including rock climbing and trekking.

Ooty

Surrounded by mesmerizing Nilgiris, Ooty is a bewitching hill station located in South India. This place owes its beauty to thick forests of Coniferous, Eucalyptus, and pine along with tea & coffee plantations. It is blanketed by a dreamy mist, which makes it one of the most sought-after places to visit in India. If you are planning to visit a hill station in South India, choose Ooty without a second thought. A road trip would be the icing on the cake as it will offer you the most scenic beauty.

Tawang

Situated at an altitude of 33000 meters above sea level, this town in Arunachal Pradesh is a must-visit place if you are an adventure junkie. Here, the temperature plummets to sub-zero, yet we will recommend Tawang embrace during the winter season. You must be rolling your eyes thinking “does it make sense”, well it does, let us tell you how.

The Sela lake freezes as winter approaches and after a snowfall, it looks like a big scoop of ice lolly. The fast-disappearing Brokpa tribe, which are yak herders of Tawang usually live away from Tawang. They come to lower heights along with their yaks during winter to access local markets. The annual festival Torgiya is another reason to visit Tawang in winter.

Kashmir

Kashmir is coveted as the “Heaven on Earth” this valley owes its beauty to its glittering Dal Lake, lush green Mughal Gardens, and the picturesque hinterland. In winter the sight of lush green valleys and snow-capped mountains would fill you with awe and reverence. By planning a trip to Kashmir, one can enjoy skiing and cable car at Gulmarg, engage in snow fights in Sonmarg, walk with your loved one in Pahalgam, and click many pictures at Mughal Gardens in Srinagar.

Goa

The beach parties, loud music, crazy crowd, and delectable food; everything about Goa is electrifying. With the Goa Film Festival, Sunburn, Christmas, and New Year parties scheduled for the winter, the liveliness of Goa makes it one of the best places to visit in winter. Alongside the party vibes, the salubrious weather of this place makes your stay more captivating.

Darjeeling

There’s no end to the fun in Darjeeling during winter, especially in December. With myriad sights to see, places to visit, and activities to indulge in, Darjeeling turns out to be a delight for travelers. Luring with its meandering toy trains, this place also leads tea plantations across the world. This paradise experiences snowfall in winter which further prettifies its landscapes. This place is perfect for adrenaline junkies, honeymoon-goers, and leisure travelers. Major attractions are Teesta Tea & Tourism Festival, Darjeeling Orange Festival, Christmas, Batasia Loop, Tiger Hills, Ghum Monastery, cable car, toy train, Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, trek, and delish local cuisine.

Auli and Joshimath

Uttarakhand is abounding with mesmerizing places; among them are Auli and Joshimath. Auli is a year-round destination but it turns out into a fairytale destination in winter that no one wants to miss. It is also known as the Skiing Capital of India, other than this there are a couple of compelling reasons to visit this place, these are Ghurso Bugyal (360 views of the Himalayas), Trishul Peak, Nanda Devi, trek, snow activities, chair car ride, Garhwali cuisine, Chenab Lake, Auli Artificial Lake, sunsets and sunrise.

Joshimath is Uttarakhand’s sacred town, which is nuzzled with plenty of warmth in the Chamoli district. It is also known as the winter seat of Lord Badri, his idol traversed from Badrinath temple to Vasudev temple located here. This place also offers spectacular views, the most popular spots to visit here include Ghangria, Tapovan, Nanda Devi National Park, ropeway, Vishnuprayag, and Biagini Glacier Trek. The most enchanting spot is Tapovan, boiling water continuously flows here and, it is said that the water is hot enough to boil rice.

Manali

While talking about the best places to visit in winter, one can’t ever let Manali slip off the list. This charming place happens to be an ideal retreat for trying out various snow sports like snowboarding and skiing. Other major attractions are Solang, Manali Sanctuary, Hampta Pass, Rohtang Pass, Bhrigu Lake, Hidimba Devi Temple, Nehru Kund, Jogini Falls, and Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara, a sacred hot spring found here. The devotees believe that a bath taken in this hot spring can cure several skin diseases.