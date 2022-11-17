Cooking techniques have been stagnant in the 21st century: Sanandan Sudhir, On2Cook

While it might be a passion for some, there are a lot others who look at cooking as a chore that they cannot part ways with. It is primarily because the kitchen ends up consuming most of their time as well as energy. But what if you could cook the most delicious of dishes within minutes, that too with minimal efforts? Might sound like a distant dream but On2Cook’s Sanandan Sudhir claims that his invention is the fastest cooking device in the world. We spoke with him about the food industry in general and what prompted him to come up with such out-of-the-box idea. Excerpts from the interview:

How has the cooking industry evolved in the 21st century? How do you intend to disrupt the cooking industry with your invention?

The Cooking Techniques in the Industry have been quite stagnant in the 21st Century. We still cook the same way as we used to cook maybe a decade back, on a kitchen stove. Since the Innovation of microwave and combination ovens that came into existence around 50 years back there has been no significant change beyond automating time and temperature in some of the high-end devices. Most of the cooking methods have remained the same. The current cooking methods, especially adding water and steaming or pressure cooking are quite energy in-efficient. Especially considering the Asian way of cooking where one makes a lot of curries. First the masala is prepared by frying onions and tomatoes followed by adding spices. Once the masala is ready desired vegetables or meat is added and eventually have to be cooked right to the core.

This process takes time because the heat has to travel from the outer layer to the center of the food step-by-step and in the process ensuring that the outer layers are not overcooked. To facilitate this, a medium like water is added which helps in transfer of heat from the high temperature container to the food either as a liquid or through steam with pressure. This process is energy in-efficient as there’s a lot of energy that is wasted in first heating the container and then boiling the water inside to cook. A more energy efficient way is to allow the microwaves to cook your food items from inside by exciting the water molecules which are inherently 70 to 80% of any food item in addition to the masala that is prepared in the conventional way. And that is exactly what we have done.

(L) Sanandan Sudhir, CEO & Founder On2Cook with the device (R)

On2Cook is a cooking device that allows one to prepare the masala in the conventional way and when the vegetables or meats are to be cooked microwaves from the lid can simultaneously provide heat internally to the food items to ensure that the cooking is done in a more sustainable way, retaining water soluble nutrients and vitamins and saving upto 70% time. This device will disrupt the cooking industry because we save 70% time using combination cooking, we are more sustainable in cooking as we save at least 50% energy in cooking most food items, and the quality of food cooked is better as the food retains moisture, water soluble nutrients and vitamins.

What led to the idea of combining two popular yet starkly different ways of cooking food? What were the bottlenecks?

When I was a bachelor, microwave was the first device that I had bought with all the combination modes and I thought that this is going to solve all my problems of cooking alone and quickly. I tried cooking a lot of recipes using the glorified microwave ovens and I could never get the flavor that one gets in conventionally cooked food. However, I developed a taste for cooked vegetables and meats that retain their structure, texture, color and moisture better than the conventional cooking process in these six months. Eventually, I ended up buying a cooking stove with gas and then I started cooking food the conventional way.



Also Read | Quick service time and low-expense investment separate QSRs from traditional eateries: Sahaj Chopra, Fat Tiger

In a very short span of time, I realized that there is a need of a product that helps one with the best of both the worlds the microwave world where one cooks healthier and the conventional ways of cooking where one gets the taste, the color, the texture, the caramelization and the aroma.

I searched for a product that could combine both the methods of cooking and after extensive research I realized that a product like this does not exist. The biggest bottleneck in developing a product like this was the fact that microwaves do not work in metal containers, and one cannot cook in glass or plastic containers on flame!

How has been the acceptance for this way of cooking in India vis-à-vis other countries?

I had earlier thought that this product would be a game changer where one has to make curries. Eventually, we invited many chefs to come and try the product in our lab and experimented with various cuisines.

Very quickly, we realized that this device can do wonders cooking almost anything. We could bake a cake in 4 minutes, fry a chicken Patty in 1 1/2 minutes and a samosa or a kachori in about 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. We could air fry anything in less than 5 minutes and we could prepare a full gravy chicken in 7 to 8 minutes.

We are still experimenting with other cuisines across the world and discovering something new every day.The best part has been preparing a pizza in On2Cook with a crunchy base in 31/2 minutes viz-a-viz the getting the softness of the cake cooked in the same device is extraordinary!!

Where do you see your invention On2Cook making a major difference – domestic or commercial kitchens?

As a strategy, we are starting with B2B and at present working with a lot of commercial kitchens and cafes. Small restaurants and cafes can reduce their energy bill to half, save on at least one resource in the kitchen and increase at least 20% revenue by reducing the time to table to 10 minutes in the peak hours. Better quality fresh food to the customers is a given!

Eventually, we see this product reaching every household as well! We would start with the younger generation who is just looking at buying their first cooking gadget. Since this is a six in one device (this can do the job of an air fryer, a deep fryer, a microwave oven, an induction plate, a baking oven or an OTG and a normal cooking stove).

I see on2cook as a new product category, that will not only eliminate a lot of additional gadgets from one’s compact kitchen shelf but will also reduce the need of buying glass and plastic containers that are specifically required for microwave heating (on2cook can reheat in the same metal container in which one conventionally cook).

I am 100% sure that no one would want to spend 3 hours a day in the kitchen if one can cook better quality food in less than an hour on a daily basis!!

Your invention created quite some noise at the first edition of Shark Tank, how was the experience?

Shark Tank Experience was wonderful. Shark Tank India has a limited appetite for investment in Pre-revenue companies. As most of the sharks are safe players and their experience is more towards establishing distribution for existing commodity products. The Indian ecosystem, including the investors is slowly gaining expertise in terms of understanding innovation-based businesses and I hope that in future they would be more open to investing in inventive businesses that can become a gift to the whole world from India.

What is the road ahead for On2Cook and yourself as an inventor?

As I said earlier, On2Cook will disrupt the whole cooking industry and create a new product category by itself as a one-stop-solution for most needs in cooking. Our vision is to have 100 distributors in 100 countries over the next five years and enable humanity with more sustainably cooked food in a shorter span of time facilitating Better health and happiness.