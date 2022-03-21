Convenience and comfort through smart home appliances becoming the new normal

While the pandemic has accelerated the need for Smart home appliances, the need was already there before that.

By Nirupam Sahay

Homeowners are increasingly looking for convenience and comfort. They want to feel as relaxed and productive as possible when spending time at home. Fortunately, a huge amount of innovation in Smart Home Appliances in recent years is making this possible.

Smart homes strive to offer every possible comfort, and meet many user requirements that were once thought out of reach. Especially during the pandemic, the concept of Smart homes made being stuck at home during the lockdowns far more comfortable. With connected devices and artificial intelligence, homes became an ideal haven for carrying out work remotely, undergoing online learning, doing fitness routines, and attending to personal commitments. Smart home appliances, ensured that people had greater control of their environment, and were more productive and relaxed as they braved the pandemic.

The benefits and reasons why Home Automation enabled with Smart Home Appliances is quickly becoming the norm:

True Convenience : The convenience factor of implementing and using lighting, fans, cookware, and other home appliances that are Smart is huge. Using a centralised control provides people with greater control over their environment. For instance, Smart LED lighting can go beyond being just energy-efficient; it allows the user control over setting the lighting as per their mood. If they wish to be productive, they can make it brighter; if they want a tranquil environment, they can dim it.

Seamless Implementation & Usage : Smart home appliances are easily installable, and flexible in their implementation and usage. For instance, in the case of Fans, users can upgrade to new models that offer them better comfort and control without any hassle. There are no major infrastructural changes that need to be done to upgrade to Smart home appliances.

Increased Home Security : One of the key benefits is that Smart homes and connected appliances offer a high level of security and safety. For instance, a Smart countertop stove would detect any sort of malfunction or overheating, and alert the user of any potential danger. Even something as simple as a kettle will indicate the temperature, ensuring that the user is not harmed.

Improved Appliance Functionality : Using Smart appliances provides users with more options in functionality. For instance, Smart heating and climate control appliances give the users more options than conventional appliances. They allow more engagement in terms of customising settings and preferences to the consumer's needs. This, coupled with artificial intelligence that helps improve functionality and maintenance, ensures a SMART home offers maximum comfort.

Greater Eco-Friendliness : Climate change is real, and the environment has to be protected. Adverse climate conditions have made homeowners search for alternative and sustainable options. Energy-efficient Smart home appliances ensure that the same tasks are better executed without harming the environment. This benefit of being eco-friendly is also a great contributor to the demand for Smart home appliances among the younger generation of homeowners.

More Conscious Living: Using SMART home appliances goes beyond just creating the perfect home environment. It also provides the user with more significant insights into their lifestyle. Based on these insights, users of Smart home appliances tend to choose healthy lifestyle options that would maximise their productivity and well-being. Everyone wants to live better, and with as minimal stress as possible, and this requirement is perfectly satisfied with the use of Smart home appliances.

Home automation through SMART home appliances is clearly the future. Huge advancements are being made in this space, and very soon, this way of living will emerge as the new normal. In fact, Smart home appliances are paving the way for not only increased convenience, but also enabling a lifestyle that is safer, healthier, more conscious, and on the whole, better.

(The author is ED & CEO, Lighting and Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)