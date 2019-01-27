Content pays! Meet Mumbai-based ‘sister-preneurs’ who started their business with ZERO investment

Mumbai-based sister entrepreneurs Sulakshna and Seema Wadhwa

Seema and Sulakshna Wadhwa, the sister duo who likes to call themselves “sister-preneurs”, quit their well-paying jobs to pursue what their heart wanted. They took the leap of faith and plunged into the world of a full-time business of content with zero investment.

Talking to Financial Express Online, younger sister Seema Wadhwa said that since the age of 10, writing became her second nature and she always thought about writing and some sort of content. “I did not know about any industry as such but it was always on my mind that I would succeed in content.”

“Through the course of my journey into journalism, I realised that while I did enjoy creating content for my employer, at the end of the day, it did not bring me the creative satisfaction I always anticipated, it was almost like my well thought plan wasn’t working. I wasn’t exactly enjoying it,” Seema added.

Seema would discuss this with her elder sister Sulakshna, a marketing professional and a natural at creative ideas asked Seema to take a leap of faith and Seema quit her job. Was it tough for her? “Not much, my sister assured me to there’s more to content that I could explore. While I was partially scared to go ahead without a concrete plan, I did trust my content to become my bread and butter,’ Seema replied.

It did not take her much before she started getting some freelance work. Seema’s ‘unemployment’ lasted few days and she started freelancing as a content writer. “Additionally I began sharing my content on a free platform through a personal blog. The freelance life did bring me happiness, but not the revenue I would require for a livelihood,” Seema recalls. Reaching the next level took some time, like any other venture, but while she was exploring possibilities and avenues to make her content work more entrepreneurial, her personal blog started receiving appreciation, and she started receiving calls from acquaintances and brands to take up the mantle for their digital content strategy.

“That was the first time I realised the potential of good content, as to how it goes beyond the standard features, and extends to every part of a successful business,” Seema said.

The best of both worlds

The sisterly bond Seema and Sulakshna shared is ‘impeccable’ but when it came to professional interests, they are slightly different. “I had always been all about creating content artistically, and she has always been about creating ideas, strategies, and most importantly sustainability,” Seema describes her relationship with her sibling.

Little did they know that this was actually the best of both worlds! The duo started working together for clients across different verticals such as Food and Beverages, Hospitality, Real Estate, Wedding Planning, etc.

Two full years into doing this, they are more than just sisters now. “It is beyond just a personal partnership, and became the best kind of professional partnership,” Seema told Financial Express Online.

Later, Sulakshna too quit her six-year-old corporate job and they became official business partners. “I like to call ourselves sister-preneurs. While I create content to my utmost creative capability, she bridges the gap with her market-based strategies and understanding,” Seema describes their official roles in their work.

What is life right now?

Through the day they create solutions for multiple brands; social media, PR, influencer marketing, and sales bringing creative and sustainable ideas to the table crafted to reach their audience and by dusk, they are blogging, sharing content on our platform curiositycult.com and its social media channels about travel, lifestyle, pop culture and entertainment. As travel bloggers, it means working by the beach, mountains, and some breath-taking skylines. “We’re sisters celebrating our professional success of the day, or pulling night outs to meet deadlines,” Seema summed up their work.

What’s the investment like?

They began with zero! When they first started sharing content on a free platform, the initial investment was absolutely nil, and as the traffic on the website grew, they shifted to a self-hosted paid domain and support.

As for consultancy, their investment yet again was zero. “We still believe in personally churning out bespoke solutions for each of our clients, instead of outsourcing it to templated solutions. However, we do work with freelance designers when required,” Seema described their strategy to Financial Express Online.

And their zero investment has yielded rich results for them. Talking about their returns, Seema told Financial Express online that though the numbers keep fluctuating, like any other venture. “But I can say it around 30% higher than a credible MBA graduate from a renowned college of our age would make. A six digit figure per month working from home is just great,” Seema said.

Fun and work every day

That’s the most exciting part of their job! There’s no routine to every day. Seema signed off saying: “On some days we find ourselves meeting with some of the most interesting people at swanky events, on some days we’re soaking in some vitamin “sea”; and a lot of days we’re working out of home, making important decisions in the comfort of our pyjamas.”