Constitution Day: Why do we celebrate it?

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day. On November 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its importance during Mann Ki Baat. In his address to the Joint Session of Parliament on 26 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted why Indians observe Constitution Day as ‘sacred’.

Meanwhile, President Ram Kovind inaugurated an exhibition on the history of Constitution of India. He also launched a commemoration stamp and Lok Sabha Calendar 2020 in Central Parliament on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Constitution Day.

So, what exactly makes the Constitution of India ‘sacred’ to its people?

Why do we celebrate the 70th anniversary with a sense of pride?

Why do we have digital exhibitions and activities such as issuing of stamps to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Constitution Day?

We can find some notable answers to these questions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Parliament today, where he also paid tributes to the founding fathers of the Constituent Assembly and referred to the Constitution as India’s sacred book, which binds everyone together.

“If I had to describe the Constitution of India in simpler words, I would say it is two mantras: Dignity for Indian and Unity for India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.

He also said, “The dreams of the Constituent Assembly members took shape in the form of words and values enshrined in our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties enshrined in our Constitution.”

Sharing tributes on some of the great founding members of the Constituent Assembly including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and others, PM Narendra Modi stated, “Baba Saheb Ambedkar had said that we had been both independent and a republic in the past but we squandered it because of our own mistakes. He would be the happiest today because India has strengthened both its independence and democracy.”

What is the official purpose of Constitution Day?

Addressing the Parliament on November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. The smallest contribution also makes a country strong.

“Gandhiji had said that right is a duty well-performed. He had written about how he had learned from his mother, who was not educated but highly intelligent, that every right is directly linked to your responsibility that you have performed well, ” Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted from Mahatma Gandhi’s words in his speech.”

The crux of the statement is similar to Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s famous words,” The true source of rights is Duty. If all of us discharge our duties, rights will not be far to seek.”

Notably, there will be nationwide activities and celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.