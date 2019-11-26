Constitution Day: Sarojini Naidu’s poetic ‘bulbul’ tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad will surprise you!

In our minds, there is perhaps little curiosity to understand what has led to the great historical legacy that paved the way for the official adoption of India’s glorious Constitution, whose 70th anniversary we celebrate today.

Constitution Day India: As the nation observes and honours Constitution Day on November 26, there are year-long nationwide activities and celebrations put in place to showcase the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. Respecting the founders of the Constituent Assembly and their role in shaping the Constitution and in strengthening India’s sovereignty as well as every citizen’s participation in its democracy. This is one of the cornerstones of the vision that guided the founding fathers of the Constitution.

What is the official purpose of Constitution Day?

Have you studied about the importance of the Constituent Assembly in your textbooks? Whether you have or not, take a step back in time. Appreciate what makes the Constitution of India a truly great legacy of those who drafted and conceptualized it.

Where to begin, you may rightfully ask.

Start with history. Refer to historical debates that have been correctly recorded.

A perusal of the Constituent Assembly debates published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is worth studying volume by volume for it brings to light the thoughts, values and philosophical ideologies that were debated and discussed thoroughly before each and every word became a part of the Constitution that we read of today. That very strong differences of opinion were no barrier to discussions is a startling point to appreciate about the founding fathers of the Constitution.

Indian Constitution Day Quotes: Dr Rajendra Prasad’s speech in Constituent Assembly

When addressing the Constituent Assembly after being elected as Permanent Chairman, Dr Rajendra Prasad delivered a noteworthy address, “The work of this Constituent Assembly is most arduous and comes at a critical time…If we are sincere, if we respect each other’s opinion, we shall develop so much insight that we will not only be able to understand each other’s thoughts but also be able to go deep to the root and understand each other’s real troubles…We have been fighting for the freedom of our country for a long time. The Constituent Assembly has been brought into existence by three forces.”

Dr Rajendra Prasad explained these three forces. Firstly, the sacrifice of patriots. Second, the history of the British nation. Third, the present world conditions and serious situation and the forces that are raging in the world.

Also Read | Constitution Day: Why do we celebrate it?

In Dr Rajendra Prasad’s words, “All these combined together to bring into our Constituent Assembly.”

Indian Constitution Day Quotes: Sarojini Naidu’s poetic tribute

Referring to Dr Rajendra Prasad as Permanent Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, a poetic tribute was made by Sarojini Naidu in the Constituent Assembly quoted some lines of a Kashmiri poet who had said,

“Bulbul ko gul mubarak, gul ko chaman mubarak,

Rangeen tabian ko range sukhan mubarak.”

“Today we are steeped in rainbow coloured tints of speeches in praise of my great leader and comrade Rajendra Prasad, ” she said.

This highlights the mutual respect, trust and values that guided the founding members of the Constituent Assembly irrespective of whatever differences they may have had on various issues.

In her speech, Sarojini Naidu further touched upon the greatness of the purpose that brings the founding members together, “I hope that those who call themselves the original masters of the land – the tribal people – will realise that there is no distinction of caste, creed status in the Constituent Assembly. I hope the smallest minority in this country will realise they have a jealous, vigilant and loving guardian of their interests who will not permit the more privileged to encroach by a hair’s breadth on their birthright of equity and equal opportunity in this country…”

#DidyouKnow

The original copies of the Indian Constitution are still kept in helium-filled cases in the Library of the Parliament of India. Follow #ConstitutionDay for more such interesting facts about our constitution. #WeThepeople#MyDuties pic.twitter.com/mA6GOnILjZ — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) November 25, 2019

Did you know that the original copies of the Constitution of India are still kept in helium-filled cases in the Library of the Parliament of India? This has been revealed in a tweet by the HRD Ministry today, bringing to light that we know so little about the Constitution itself.

So many interesting tidbits of information related to India’s Constitution remain unknown and unexplored. In our minds, there is perhaps little curiosity to understand what has led to the great historical legacy that paved the way for the official adoption of India’s glorious Constitution, whose 70th anniversary we celebrate today.

The future of the nation depends on what we choose to do and act upon as citizens in pursuing the right intent to act as responsible citizens as envisaged in the Constitution by its founding fathers. To begin with, a perusal of the Constituent Assembly debates would be a great start as we head into a New Year with new hopes.