Concept of welfare activities rooted in our culture of daan and punya: Shraddha Soparkar, Founder, Madhuram Charitable Trust

We often read or hear about bigwigs and major corporate entities carrying out some or the other welfare activity. While for some, pursuing social work might be a CSR or Corporate Social Responsibility activity, for a few it is the whole purpose of life. However, there are many factors that come into play to determine the effectiveness of the societal welfare activity carried out, for instance scarcity of funds and acceptance among people for such initiatives. The fact cannot be denied that social work, like any other stream of profession, has gradually gotten more organized and un-scattered, aided further by the different educational courses into the same. To understand the dynamics of the same, FE Lifestyle spoke with Shraddha Soparkar, mother of a special child and founder of NGO named Madhuram Charitable Trust, which has conducted a number of activities to enhance and elevate the life of children and individuals battling different physical, economical and societal challenges. Excerpts from the interview:

With professional courses in social work gaining pace, what are your thoughts on its future prospects with regard to higher education?

A graduate or post graduate degree in social work from a recognised university is always an asset for somebody who is inclined towards helping the society at large. One becomes more aware of the existing policies, structures and procedures to manoeuvre through the process of creating a positive social impact. However, the drive, zeal and zest to help somebody is much more important when it comes to social work. Once you have the desire and passion to create an impact, you will find a way, degree or no degree. When my daughter was born, we discovered that she is a special child. I learnt to handle her and ensure her optimum growth as we both treaded the course of life. Later when I met other mothers of specially-abled children at the therapy center, I realised that there is so much I can do, and make a difference in the lives of such mothers. Though I had a degree in law, I decided to tread this path because of my passion and empathy for such little ones and their parents.



How do NGOs with no global affiliations gather resources to carry out welfare activities? How significant is the assistance from corporates and authorities?

An NGO with a global affiliation is certainly an advantageous proposition as it usually helps expedite the process of collecting funds and using them in the right direction. As of today, India’s CSR laws are significantly useful. Not many know that giant businesses donate more than 2% of their revenues, which is a whopping figure. In Madhuram’s three years’ journey, I realised that if your work is genuine and has measurable and quantifiable results, then raising funds is not a difficult task. Apart from CSR, we can also raise funds through government funding. The Indian government supports and sponsors genuine and lucrative projects which can impact the lives of larger groups. We can say that there are enough available resources for the NGOs to become Aatma- nirbhar, we just have to look at the right places.



What is the common perception and acceptance rate among Indian masses when it comes to welfare activities?

The concept of welfare activities is rooted in our culture in the form of daan and punya. It is a part of the lives of people, irrespective of the beneficiary’s cast, creed, etc. DAAN or donation has been a concept in India since ancient times. Everyone in their best capacity donates in all kinds of events, be it an auspicious occasion like a wedding or birth of a child or even unfortunate events. As NGOs, we just need to channelise these sentiments towards causes that have recently come up or need immediate attention. People donate with an open heart for meals and education of the underprivileged. At Madhuram we are not just raising funds for helping special kids but also raising awareness about their needs, and that is something that would make the actual difference in the long run.

What prompted you to set up a charitable trust and work for uplifting the lives of underprivileged children and individuals? Tell us about yourself.



After spending a long- time in Mumbai for my daughter—Shruti’s various surgeries under the best medical experts of India, I came to Ahmedabad and started various therapy sessions for Shruti at one of the most well- equipped and advanced Physiotherapy centres in Ahmedabad. During therapy sessions, while children were undergoing certain therapies, parents waited outside in the common area, waiting for the child. All the mothers of children with disabilities used to use this common space for eating and sharing lunch, and discussed their concerns as well as the progress of their children with special needs. Among these mothers, there was one mother who used to come to the therapy centre on alternate days, and used to bring buttermilk for lunch. This mother was a domestic worker. I observed her from a distance and one day I asked her, “why do you bring only buttermilk or Chaach for lunch everyday?” Her reply shook me to the core. In the words of that mother, “Madam roj- roj khana khayenge, toh bachche ki therapy kaise karvyenge?” (madam if we eat food every day then how will we be able to afford therapy?). I was so touched that I wanted to help her however I could to lessen her pain and trauma. I started providing financial support to children with special needs for their therapy expenses, and this continued. When I supported the 10thchild with special needs, my husband encouraged me to do something professionally and provide support to more children and adults with disabilities. And this is how the concept of Madhuram was initialised with strong will and support from family members, and of course the children and their care- givers.



Kindly elaborate on your work towards easing the lives of specially-abled children by providing them equitable medical access. What is Project Stepathon?



Stepathon was conceptualized in 2021 with an aim to provide 500 prosthetic limbs, imported from Germany, absolutely free of cost. It provides quality medical services to marginalised and disadvantaged amputees like women and poor children. It served individuals with lower limb amputation due to any congenital deformity, physical impairment, and secondary complication due to prolonged illness or disease like Gangrene, vascular denervation. We provide high quality prosthetics at zero cost along with much needed physiotherapy after the process. As of now 107 individuals have already benefited from it. Psychological support to the patients as well as their family members along with rehabilitation facilities ensures that we are able to impact and bring happiness in at least a few lives.