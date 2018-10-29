Come experience Goa this November

Known for its wide variety of nightclubs, splendid coastline, lip- smacking food and a vibrant ambiance, Goa till date remains one of India’s most popular tourist destinations. No matter what time of the year it is the state always has something for every traveller – be it backpackers, luxury vacationers, honeymooners or families. Though every month in Goa is a unique experience, there is something special about the month of November, which is also often the best time to visit the state for the weather is colder and the humidity lesser. With little rain, the high waves of the monsoon months are not there anymore. The sea is also not rough, so you can spend an entire day on the beach, or visit the many tourist attractions without worrying about sweating too much.

Here are the top reasons why you should head to Goa this November:

November is the time for festivals. Diwali will be celebrated on November 6 this year. On the eve of Diwali, the Narkasurs (demon effigies), which are designed days before the actual date, are paraded on the streets of Goa before they are reduced to ash. Several competitions are organised to award prizes to the best Narkasur effigies before they are burned down.

Diwali, which marks the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated with much fervour in Goa. Some of the festive highlights include cultural programmes, folk dancing, houses illuminating with traditionally crafted lamps and rangoli designs. The spectacular display of fireworks is another exhilarating experience during Diwali in Goa. Whether sweet or spicy, the Diwali dishes have a special flavour in the state. Most of the preparations are rice based with coconut or coconut milk, jaggery and cashew. In Goa the fau is prepared in five different ways and relished by one and all. The popular Goan neuri is also a delicacy, tasting either sweet or spicy. Restaurants and eateries in Goa also take the opportunity to prepare special Diwali buffets with offers to draw food enthusiasts to the state. The Diwali celebrations conclude with the Tripurari Poornima boat festival which will be held in Goa this year on November 22 at Vuthalapur, Sankhali.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. Held annually and currently in the state of Goa, the festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art. It is also the platform for film artists, directors, producers, distributors, exhibitors, exporters, importers, film financiers, critics and film lovers to congregate and discuss various aspects of cinema, aesthetics and ideologies. Apart from showcasing films, a lot of other activities surround the festival which includes street arts, food stalls, and film bazaars, among others. This year IFFI is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28.

November is also the time when tours to the Dudhsagar waterfalls begin. One of the highest cascades in the country, Dudhsagar waterfalls is a spectacular sight during the rains and post monsoon. The waters appear almost milky white, and it is from this phenomenon that the falls gets its name. Located in Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa Tourism offers daily packaged tours from its residencies at Calangute, Miramar, Old Goa, Farmagudi and Paryatan Bhavan. The tour includes transportation, food and a visit to a spice plantation.

This November, Christmas cake mixing tops the list of activities. Be it in luxury resorts, local bakeries or Goan homes, those young at heart converge to whip up some of the most delicious plum cakes rich with raisins & dry fruits marinated in alcohol for at least six weeks. Elaborate parties and get-togethers are organized to celebrate the gala cake mixing sessions across Goa to give one that perfect bite into the plum-loaf.