Colours and beats of ASEAN-India ties reverberate in Udaipur’s Aravalli during 2nd ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp

The second edition of the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp, celebrating the 30 years of ASEAN-India dialogue relations, concluded at Udaipur, on October 19, 2022. About 20 artists from ASEAN countries and different Indian states participated in the nine-day camp, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Seher, where they produced individual artworks. The objective of the camp is to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and ASEAN member states through artistic expression and celebrate civilizational and cultural connect during the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education He also interacted with the participating artists and witnessed the artworks created by them at the camp. The Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, was the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp. The camp ended on a high note with an exhibition of artworks and a dance performance demonstration at the venue. Among the attendees were people of eminence and the local city administration. They interacted with the artists to understand their processes and perspectives about their artworks.

He addressed the Concluding Ceremony of the Artists’ Camp on 19 October 2022 in Udaipur during which he highlighted the importance of 3 Cs – Culture, Commerce and Connectivity in strengthening ASEAN-India relations. “India and ASEAN share a strong historical and cultural connect and these historical linkages have led to the development of bonds of family and kinship between India and ASEAN. Today as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Relations as ASEAN-India Friendship Year, I am confident that the camp would have proved to be an excellent platform to promote friendship between the artists from India and ASEAN,” the minister said.

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, said, “This artists camp is also like an ocean flowing from one day to another. We have worked on not only creating interactive works of art between artists of ASEAN and India but also perhaps somewhere succeeded in bringing their hearts closer to one another. With this process of people to people contact among a few creative artists I am sure we can bring people of this region on one single platform.”

Some paintings from ASEAN-India artists’ camp

Twenty visual artists from ASEAN member states and India participated in the artist camp in Udaipur, during which each of them created their unique work of art. The artists also participated in various other activities such as lectures and demonstrations, workshops, interaction with artists from other fields and engagement with students. During their stay in Udaipur, the participants were familiarised with the works of renowned Indian artists and different art forms of the country. Art writer Anuradha Ghosh undertook a panel discussion on ‘Jamini Roy: Translating the folk’, artists and visiting experts discussed the camp’s theme – OCEANS of Connectivity and Indian painter Shan Bhatnagar took artists on a journey through the history of Shrinathji of Nathdwara.

In the lecture series, a promising Sattriya dancer Anwesa Mahanta talked about North East Indian dance and music traditions and an eminent Kathak and

Odissi dancer Parwati Dutta discussed classical dance and music traditions. Artists also enjoyed a music performance by Dhruv Visvanath – India’s premier Solo Percussive Acoustic Guitarist, and a trip to scenic locations in Udaipur – like The City Palace and a boat ride across Pichola Lake and the city market during the camp. The camp was also joined by mentor Samindranath Majumdar to work with the artists on their journey through the camp.

The nine artists from ASEAN countries participating in the camp include – 1. Somreth Keo (M) – Cambodia, 2. Eddy Sulistyo (M) – Indonesia, 3. Melissa Abuga-a (F) – the Philippines, 4. Aye Myat Soe (F) – Myanmar, 5. Nabil Fikri Bin Haronli (M) – Brunei Darussalam, 6. Sone Khounpaseuth (F) – Lao PDR, 7. Edroger Rosili (M) – Malaysia, 8. Nguyen Phuong Linh (F) – Vietnam, and 9. Phattaraporn Leanpanit (M) – Thailand.

From India, 1. Sonika Agarwal (F), 2. Japani Shyam (F), 3. Nupur Kundu (F), 4. Laishram Meena Devi (F), 5. Anjum Khan (F), 6. Nin Taneja (F), 7. Vanita Gupta (F), 8. Yogendra Tripathi (M), 9. Mayur Kailash Gupta (M), 10. Dileep Dharma (M) and 11. Basant Bhargav (M) joined the camp.

The first edition of the artists’ camp was organised in 2017 as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of ASEAN-India dialogue relations, leading up to the main ASEAN India Summit in 2018.