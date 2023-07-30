Cold comfort: From towering sundaes to exotic gianduja variants, ice creams are going gourmet

By Mini Ribeiro

English celebrity chef, TV personality and food writer Heston Blumenthal’s bacon and egg ice cream and Spanish chef Ferran Adria’s parmesan ice cream may have made waves a few years ago but, in a world dictated by Instagram, attention-grabbing twists continue to, well, grab attention. More recently, a tomato ketchup ice cream in the UK and a chhole bhature cold-stone ice-cream closer home in India, too, got everyone talking.

Tried and tested flavours exist and spell nostalgia, but the usual suspects don’t excite Gen Z and millennials who are keen to embrace new flavours. Mohit Khattar, chief executive officer of Graviss Foods—Baskin Robbins, reiterates, “There is the emergence of a new generation of consumers who are tech-savvy and exposed to international markets. Culinary trends are also evolving. These consumers come with different expectations and preferences, leading to a shift in preference from traditional flavours. While vanilla, strawberry and chocolate continue to be popular, there is a growing segment of consumers who seek novelty and adventure in their ice cream choices now.”

Yasser Ali, CEO and co-founder of Amore Gelato, too, agrees that normal is boring for Gen Z and, as such, the brand consciously caters to all age groups with its innovative range of flavours.

Pioneering fruit-based flavours, Naturals launched jamun, sitaphal, tender coconut and more in the 1980s. A revolutionary brand known for crafting delicious and authentic ice creams using just three ingredients—seasonal fruits, milk and sugar—it continues to entice customers with its flavours and artisanal, small-batch ice creams.

For Brown Koji Boy, the trend started with salted caramel, followed by guava chilli and chocolate chilli, introducing customers to hitherto unexplored flavours. The F&B brand’s founder Prachet Sancheti elaborates, “Adding salt to desserts helps enhance and balance the flavours. Brown Koji Boy x Creme Choc’s ‘Savoury Gelato Collection’ boasts six flavours with savoury undertones, meticulously crafted using a blend of different fermented, koji-based products such as miso, tamari/ shoyu, syrups and extracts that create a harmonious balance with the sweetness, making the flavours more robust.”

Brands are constantly trying to reinvent themselves, keeping pace with customer demands. “Our triple chocolate, banoffee ice cream, cocoa mocha and blueberry cheesecake are some of our innovative and top-selling gelatos,” quips Ali of Amore.

Baskin Robbins, too, has been quick to introduce new flavours such as blueberry and white chocolate and butterscotch fudge with cookie crumble.

Western flavours have always found favour with ice cream aficionados, who discover new flavours during their travels abroad and seek brands in India that replicate these. However, traditional Indian flavours, too, gain wide acceptance, especially when unique.

Pabrai’s in Kolkata pioneered the nolen gur ice cream years ago and it was an instant sensation. Chennai-based Amadora offers a ‘toast’ ice cream,

with toasted bread pieces, slathered in butter and sugar, in a vanilla ice cream base.

Popularising traditional Indian flavours, Sanmish Marathe, co-founder of Icestasy, Mumbai, opines, “A consumer is more receptive to trying a matcha ice cream at the end of a Japanese meal. Why not look at our own country that has so much to offer? Creating different flavours is our strength, especially from Indian sweets. With 100 flavours under our belt, we offer tilgul, ukadiche modak (a Maharashtrian coconut jaggery ice cream), puranpoli, chikkamagaluru kaaphi, and focus on the B2B segment (restaurants like Banana Leaf, Foo, Mahesh Lunch Home).”

Clean ice creams

Indulgence apart, consumers today want to make healthy and sustainable choices. Small wonder then that plant-based gelatos, devoid of refined sugar, are highly sought after.

According to Ayesha Malhotra, co-founder of Tangelo, people have become more aware of what they eat and understand the impact of their choices on their health. As people consciously choose “clean” ice creams and “clean” foods, the demand for vegan and gluten-free ice creams is also on the rise.

She explains, “Tangelo’s USP is clean, simple ingredients, great taste under 100 calories and 95% fat-free. No flavours, colours or preservatives are used. Our fruit ice creams contain 30% real fruits and our dairy ice creams are made of milk, cream and prebiotic fibre. While the vegan ice creams contain almond milk and coconut milk, our sugar range, also under 100 calories, is made with desi khand and contains 50% less sugar without any polyols or stevia. Our sugar-free range is made with plant-based sweeteners”. Khattar agrees: “The rise in demand for vegan and dairy-free products, including ice cream, reflects a conscious shift among consumers towards cleaner alternatives. While still niche, the potential for growth in this market is promising.”

Brands like Amore find it exciting to create vegan ice creams. Ali avers, “It gives you the creative liberty to experiment with ingredients like almond milk, coconut milk, water and cashew milk, among others.”

Creativity unleashed

The interest in new and unexpected flavours by consumers is pushing brands and restaurants to unleash creativity. For instance, using liquid nitrogen, Ice Cream Lab Kolkata instantly freezes their ice creams to ensure that there’s no ice crystal formation. This results in a dense, creamy product.

Khattar adds, “We are finding new ways for consumers to enjoy ice creams that go beyond the traditional cups and cones. We have introduced ice cream cakes, bite-sized ice cream rocks, ice cream pizzas, ice cream sandwiches and more. There has also been significant enhancement in the range of accompaniments like cheesecakes, brownies, lava cakes and even gulab jamuns.”

Restaurants, too, are jumping on the bandwagon. Yauatcha launched its premium gourmet ice creams last year and Manu Chandra’s LUPA in Bengaluru serves in-house gelatos like black truffle gelatos, stracciatella, strawberry and balsamic, made with carefully sourced milk and using a unique and rare Cattabriga gelato machine. The Longboat Brewery goes a step further and offers a beer-infused ice cream. Ice creams prepared on a frozen cold stone, adding unique ingredients to enhance flavours, are also becoming commonplace.

The ice cream market in India stands at Rs 194.1 billion in 2022 and, as per the IMARC Group, it is expected to reach Rs 508.4 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during 2023-2028. Indulgence, flavour innovation and plant-based options are clearly contributing to this growing ice cream landscape.

Mini Ribeiro is a freelancer