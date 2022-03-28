Coffee consumption is good for heart health, finds study – Know its optimal healthy amount

Peter M. Kistler, the lead researcher said that since coffee increases heart rate, it is ordinarily advised to stop drinking coffee, but data suggest, coffee drinking shouldn’t be discouraged and should be part of a healthy diet

The way to one’s healthy heart is a piping hot cup of coffee. The theory now has been sealed by researchers at a heart institute in Australia. A study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session says that the health effects of drinking coffee hold true for both people with or without heart diseases.

Researchers while looking at coffee’s role in heart problems leading to death found that the most popular beverage actually isn’t tied to new or worsening heart disease and maybe actually protective to the heart. Peter M. Kistler, Professor and head of Arrhythmia research at the Alfred Hospital and Baker Heart institute in Melbourne said that since coffee increases heart rate, it is ordinarily advised to stop drinking coffee, but data suggest, coffee drinking shouldn’t be discouraged and should be part of a healthy diet. Drinking two to three cups of coffee daily is the optimal healthy amount found the scientists.

Researchers studied different levels of coffee consumption among a database of half-million people for at least 10 years and compared it to most common heart diseases like cardiovascular disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, and other heart-related deaths among people both with and without cardiovascular disease.

The research was done based on replies over a questionnaire with participants divided into different groups based on daily coffee consumption. No effect or significant reduction in cardiovascular risk was found after making lifestyle changes like cutting alcohol, diabetes, smoking, and high blood pressure that could also play a role in longevity and heart health.

In general, having two to three cups of coffee a day was associated with the greatest benefit, translating to a 10 per cent-15 per cent lower risk of developing coronary heart disease. The risk of stroke or heart-related death was lowest among people who drank one cup of coffee a day. The maximum benefit was seen in among two to three cups of coffee a day.

Moreover, consuming any amount of coffee was not associated with a higher risk of heart rhythm problems, including atrial fibrillation (AFib) or atrial flutter.

According to Kistler, people should increase their coffee intake if they feel anxious or uncomfortable. Coffee actually can reduce mortality and have favorable effects on cardiovascular disease, he said. Kistler further explained coffee beans have 100 biologically active compounds that reduce oxidative stress, improve insulin sensitivity, inflammation, boost metabolism and inhibit the gut’s absorption of fat, etc.

Again researchers found that two to three cups of coffee a day is associated with the lowest risk of arrhythmias, stroke, blockage of heart arteries regardless of it is ground or instant coffee. Caffeinated coffee is preferable over decaf coffee across the board he said.

The study, however, has its limitations. Other dietary factors like using creamers, sugar in coffee were not adjusted. The participants were predominantly white and the analysis was based on self-report via a questionnaire. Hence the researchers maintained that the results should be considered in randomized trials.