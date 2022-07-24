Co-passenger falls ill on IndiGo flight, Telangana governor responds to mid-air SOS

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resumed her duties as a physician in mid-air and came to the rescue of a co-passenger, who fell ill during a flight. The incident occurred on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on Friday.

Soundararajan came to the aid of Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who complained of uneasiness during the flight.

“Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital,” the 1994-batch officer said.

Ujela, the Additional Director General of Police (Road Safety), was taken from the airport to the hospital after the flight landed. Doctors at the hospital tested his samples for dengue as his platelet count had dropped to 14,000.https://twitter.com/iammrcn/status/1550614073124933633

Ravi Chander Naik Mudavath, who was on the same flight, tweeted pictures of Soundararajan helping the IPS: “Today I have onboarded with @DrTamilisaiGuv and she treated a patient who fell ill on Air on Delhi-Hyd bound flight. @IndiGo6E”

IndiGo also celebrated Soundararajan’s actions, and depicted her as a “superhuman” on Twitter. The airline added that it was a pleasure to have her on board.

Mr Mudavath, it was our absolute pleasure to have @DrTamilisaiGuv onboard with us. We salute our superheroes and can't thank them enough for their selfless contribution always.???? https://t.co/CEAN6jpwHI — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2022

Soundararajan also acknowledged the incident, tweeting: “There was a panic call from the air hostess while the flight was in mid air. Is there any Doctor in this flight? Got up to rush to the rear to see a passenger looking drowsy sweating profusely C/o indigestion symptoms?”

“Made him lie flat Checked vitals With FIRST AID & supportive drugs & assurance there was a smile on his face as much as on Co passengers. On arrival, he was transported in a wheelchair to the airport medical booth. Appreciate @IndiGo6E air hostess & staff for timely alert & facilitation.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State(Ind. Charge) Science&Tech appreciated the telangana governer by tweeting @DrTamilisaiGuv ji,You have done the entire medical profession proud. Once a doctor,always a doctor. You have lived upto Hippocrates dictum that a doctor can always be of service to society in any situation,even if there are no gadgets or drugs or instruments at disposal.