Clueless about how to decorate your house on Christmas? Here’s your guide

The holiday season is all set to spread the celebrative spirit with a new, nascent character that sets a fresh start for the upcoming year. The best of décor and style have come together with a burst of energy in the palettes that also take in the legacy of the festivities with a subtle throwback to the past, with a hint of vintage in the contemporary statements. The fusion trends host a warmer, social spirit in the homes and everything from the layout to the details are meant to reflect just that. Here’s interior designer Punam Kalra’s guide to decorating your house.

1. Reimagine the Christmas setting

All Christmas is centered around the festive insignia—while a colossal X-mas tree, flower wreaths, bauble accessories, and more bring back the nostalgic past, the contemporary face of celebrations can also show up with twigs composing an outline of the trees, dried flowers taking the place of traditional poinsettias and a couple of Nordic accessories in matte black wrought iron or lustrous brass that signal a beautiful balance in the space.

The laid-back rustic hints can be given a fresh pop with handcrafted embellishments such as pine cone table settings, reindeer and elk figurines, gift cards, and more that interact with the people and makes things personal. The rendezvous can be brought all in custom-created setups like a dessert station by the entrance, a BBQ counter by the lawn, or a simpler snack board by the feast table that kindles an amicable ambiance that is full of life.

Also Read Is there metal in your dark chocolate? Know it here

2. Celebrate big with jewel tones

The vibe of the year-end celebration is synonymous with the character of jewel tones—rich and abundant. Richer tints of ruby red, emerald green, sapphire blue, amethyst purple, and crystal white take the company of oxidised silver, rose gold, or more contemporary metallic hints to create a sinful indulgence in bejeweled palettes. The character of the new and the old create an aesthetic mix by blending styles as in tufted velvet on sectional sofas, carved marble tops on nesting tables, brass rim detailing on a linear console, handcrafted shades on a table lamp, and more contemporary silhouettes that get their best look when flushed in the jewel tones and characterful textures.

3. Spark the vibe with lighting

The lull of the winter needs more than a fireplace to create a spark of joy. It can come out as more singular, standalone pieces like floor lamps, ceiling pendants, and chandeliers, or go straight for an independent light setting that flows along the entire house. Nostalgic warm lighting can come through contemporary clean-lined elements like elliptical wall accents, bulb chandeliers, ribbed lampshades, and more that strive to stand out as versatile yet timeless. These luminaires can be chosen in clustered cords mimicking a light shower or create an actual light shower with projection mapping and dynamic LEDs for a more party-like vibe ideal for the year-ender.

4. Warm up with woody hints

Wood is both warm and nostalgic—making it a great statement in Christmas décor. Coming in an antiquated and rustic appeal, wood infuses a style signature with personal sentiments that come out in pieces as small as a pre-loved chest taking the stage by the fireplace or a bookshelf creating a quiet corner to take slow pauses in life. These sentiments also get a new life as reclaimed wood tables, distressed wood closets, log wood tables and more find their way into contemporary homes, effortlessly.

On the other hand, wood exudes the same warmth with clean-lined seaters, planked side tables, slatted backdrops, and more pristine silhouettes of contemporary design that are rather seen as a humble part of everyday life.