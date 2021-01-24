Cloth, drug from banana plant: Firm to do Rs 400 crore research project in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has entrusted a private firm with a Rs 400-crore research project for manufacturing textiles and medicine from banana fibre and stem, Chief Minister of the state K Palaniswami said on Sunday.
Addressing an election campaign in Mettupalayam, a major banana cultivation area in the district, he said former
director of ISRO Mayilsamy Annadurai had detailed about the utility of the fibre in making dhotis and shirts, and the stem to make medicines.
Once the project turns successful, the income of the banana-growers would be doubled, Palaniswami said.
