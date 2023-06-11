Climate Change: How modern lifestyle is adding to rise in pollution and carbon emissions

By AP Singh

The 45th World Environment Day observed on June 5, 2023, on the theme of preventing plastic pollution highlighted the continuous negative impact of global warming and climate change and that the world is in a climate emergency. If the goal to limit global temperature rise to below 2°C is not met then the consequences will be severe and may very well be irreversible.

Climate change can be a natural process where temperature, rainfall, wind, and other elements vary over decades or more. For millions of years, our world has been warmer and colder than it is now. But today we are experiencing unprecedented rapid warming from human activities, primarily due to burning fossil fuels that generate greenhouse gas emissions.

Human activities have warmed the atmosphere, ocean, and land, producing widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere, and biosphere. The Earth is now about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the 1800s. 2015-2019 were the five warmest years on record while 2010-2019 was the warmest decade on record.

Also Read The Arctic will have ice-free summers as soon as the 2030s

“United in Science 2022” report says, “There is a 48% chance the annual mean global temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900) for at least one of the next five years (2022–2026). Additionally, there is a 93% probability that at least one year in the next five will be warmer than the warmest year on record (2016).”

People’s daily lifestyle choices and activities play a significant role in contributing to climate change. Many everyday activities, such as transportation, energy consumption, and waste management, can generate greenhouse gases, carbon emissions and contribute to pollution, which is the main cause to climate change. Here are a few examples:

Transportation: The use of private vehicles, especially those running on fossil fuels like gasoline and diesel, contributes to air pollution and carbon emissions. Opting for public transportation, carpooling, cycling, or walking can help reduce emissions.

Energy consumption: Electricity generation from fossil fuel sources like coal and natural gas can result in significant carbon emissions. Conserving energy, using energy-efficient appliances, and transitioning to renewable energy sources like solar or wind power can reduce carbon footprints.

Waste management: Improper waste disposal, including burning waste, can release harmful pollutants into the air, soil, and water. Practicing responsible waste management, such as recycling, composting, and minimizing waste generation, can mitigate pollution.

Food choices: The production of certain foods, especially meat and dairy products, can have a higher carbon footprint due to factors like deforestation, methane emissions from livestock, and transportation. Opting for plant-based diets or reducing meat consumption can help lower carbon emissions associated with food production.

Consumer choices: The consumption of goods and services can contribute to pollution and emissions throughout their lifecycle, including production, transportation, and disposal. Considering sustainable and eco-friendly options, supporting environmentally conscious businesses, and reducing unnecessary consumption can make a positive impact.

While individual actions are crucial, addressing pollution and carbon emissions also requires systemic changes, such as transitioning to cleaner energy sources, implementing sustainable transportation systems, and adopting environmentally friendly policies and practices. Collective efforts at the individual, community, and societal levels are essential for mitigating the environmental impact of human activities.

Steps to fight against climate change, pollution & carbon footprints

Transportation:

Use public transportation, carpooling, biking, or walking whenever feasible.

Choose fuel-efficient vehicles or consider transitioning to electric or hybrid vehicles.

Limit unnecessary air travel and opt for trains or buses for shorter distances.

Energy consumption:

Reduce energy usage by turning off lights and appliances when not in use.

Switch to energy-efficient LED bulbs and appliances.

Make use of natural lighting and ventilation whenever possible.

Invest in renewable energy sources like solar panels for homes, if feasible.

Waste management:

Practice the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Minimize waste generation by avoiding single-use plastics and unnecessary packaging.

Separate recyclable materials and dispose of them appropriately.

Compost organic waste to reduce landfill methane emissions.

Sustainable food choices:

Choose locally sourced and seasonal foods to reduce transportation emissions.

Opt for plant-based diets or reduce meat consumption, as the meat industry has a significant environmental impact.

Support sustainable and organic farming practices.

Water conservation:

Conserve water by fixing leaks, using water-efficient fixtures, and practicing mindful water usage.

Collect rainwater for gardening or non-potable use.

Conscious consumerism:

Prioritize durable and quality products over disposable or short-lived items.

Support companies and brands that prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Reduce unnecessary purchases and consider second-hand options.

Advocacy and education:

Stay informed about environmental issues and share knowledge with others.

Support policies and initiatives that promote sustainability and environmental protection.

Encourage community involvement and collective action for a cleaner environment.

Remember, individual actions alone cannot solve the climate change problem, but they contribute to a broader collective effort. It is essential to advocate for systemic changes, support sustainable practices, and engage in community initiatives to address pollution effectively.

With a clear conviction that sustainability protects and restores our environment to improve the well-being of all communities, a variety of projects including rainwater harvesting, setting up of RO plants, providing energy efficient stoves in rural India, planting of trees, building of check dams, maintaining parks and gardens, cleaning up beaches and lakes are being executed by Lions Clubs International. From July 2022 to August 2022, LCIF (Lions Clubs International Foundation) has awarded 3 environment-related grants totaling US$111,500.”

(AP Singh is the International Third-Vice President at Lions Club. Views are personal)