Click for good health: Apps that help you get fit and stay fit

By Shubhangi Shah

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that health is truly the greatest wealth. Maintaining a healthy weight, taking care of mental health, eating right and exercising daily can not only protect you from diseases but ensure a long and quality life. The pandemic has also shown that technology can enable anything. What if we combine the two? What if technology brings health to your disposal? No, it is not that easy.

If you have ever embarked on a fitness journey online, you might have stumbled upon some such apps. Sieving through these and finding the one for you can be a humongous task. We have scoured through some fitness apps to find those that might fit the bill.

Calorie counters

Although the most basic, watching the calorie intake is considered a crucial aspect of weight loss. And if that is your goal, then ‘calorie intake < calorie burned’ should be your mantra. And to make your task easier, here is a calorie counter app for you:

My Fitness Pal

Dominating the fitness apps space for several years, My Fitness Pal is an extensive calorie tracker with a large database of foods and workouts. After you log in your details, such as gender, age, height, weight, and weight loss goal, the app assigns you a daily calorie budget. You then plan your meals and workout as per that budget. The app is easy to use and integrable with other apps and devices. Available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it is free to use with a fee on premium plans.

Workout apps

There is no alternative to a good workout for getting and staying fit. Although almost linked to weight loss, exercising ensures sound cardiovascular health, strong bones and muscles, and a happy mind. The thing is, to remain consistent, choose a workout that goes with your personality, something you enjoy and can stick to. Here are some apps you can try:

Nike Training Club

Whether it’s high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or yoga, cardio or strength training, you can find a wide range of exercises on the Nike Training Club app. After downloading it, you fill up a quick quiz and get yourself a customised plan. Not only that, it allows you to work out with Nike trainers live or on-demand. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and you can download it for free.

Sworkit Fitness

Whether you are a beginner or at an advanced level of your fitness game, Sworkit Fitness offers you a wide variety of workouts available to choose from. It is also integrable with other apps and devices. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. You can download it for free. However, you need to pay a subscription fee for accessing premium features.

7 Minutes Workout

Short on time and looking for a quick workout? Then seven minutes are all you need. The app provides you with basic workouts that you can do in under seven minutes. It also comes with visual and audio instructions along with the duration for which you need to do a particular exercise. Everything about this app is simple—the interface, experience and workouts. 7 Minutes Workout can also be a good option for beginners. The short duration and basic exercises can help you get into the habit, create momentum and build upon it. You can download the app for free from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. You can use it for free or pay the subscription fee for premium services.

Strava

This one is for the runners. Strava helps you track your running mileage and progress. It can be integrated with several devices, such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit. Although for running, you can use it while cycling and other similar activities. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store and can be downloaded for free.