Clean beauty products expected to grow at rapid pace in India: Ainara Kaur, Founder, Belora Cosmetics

Safe for people and the planet, clean beauty products consider human and environmental health, using a nontoxic element as a baseline and plant-based ingredients for active results. Much like eating healthy means rejecting the idea of processed foods and focuses on nourishing, plant-based produce that deliver all the vitamins and antioxidants needed for a healthy immune and digestive system, the same is true for clean skin care. Toxic chemicals on your skin can have really deep and harmful effects. First of all, anything you put on your skin, a percentage of that gets absorbed by your skin. So if you are putting harmful chemicals, the pores of your skin will absorb and hence you will age faster. It can also enter our bloodstream if you are using it on a regular basis which can have a hormonal impact. Since the impact happens slowly in the long term, people don’t pay much attention to it. If it has an immediate impact, we would have been more particular about choosing our makeup. FinancialExpress.com got in touch with Ainara Kaur, Founder of Belora Cosmetics to understand the state of cosmetic industry in India, safe beauty products and more. Excerpts:

How much cosmetic industry has changed post pandemic?

Beauty brands have grown steadily post pandemic. All beauty and skin care brand have provided hand sanitizer and cleaning agents to their beauty advisers to be safe from covid. Disinfecting surfaces and tools after using them on each and every client and washing hands frequently. In covid – 19 pandemic lockdown and with work from home culture there was a deep decrease in cosmetics use.



In these two years, women have shifted to long lasting and premium beauty products. Consumer were wearing make up less frequently but now things have started to come back in place as work place and offices have started to open.

Simultaneously, people have switched to online purchase. It is now becoming important to expand in e-com sector for online beauty market. People have started more of virtual consultations and going touchless by using apps in mobile phones also going cashless with electronic payment method.

Ainara Kaur, Founder, Belora Cosmetics

What’s the scope of clean beauty in India?

The global clean beauty market is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of various factors. There is increase demand for clean beauty and skin care products as there is cautiousness amongst consumers for better skin care and it is a vital factor driving upward growth of clean beauty market.

Clean beauty means toxic free, green beauty products that need not be necessarily organic and natural. These goods have transparent labeling of ingredients, which are safe to use on face, and body. These products have lots of benefit, which can help reduce skin concerns and reduce the signs of aging.



Its not only women even men’s grooming line is getting into clean beauty. Men are moving beyond just basics. Even men want to take good care of their skins. Serums, after shaving products and beard oils all are expanding in clean beauty market-place.

What are the things to keep in mind while using clean beauty products?

Firstly, you need to understand what clean beauty is. Clean beauty products are made keeping well-being of both people and environment in mind. These products are made without any harsh ingredients that can leave your skin damaged such as Paraben, lead, mercury, etc. Substances like lead and mercury can be very harmful.

Here are few things to keep in mind that

– These products can comprise both natural and synthetic ingredients. One has to identify what type of skin concerns they have and what can work best for their skin type

– Always check the label for ingredients

– Always remember that skin type is also dynamic and is not fixed for the lifetime. Factors like pollution, weather, hormonal changes can also impact the same

– A patch test is always recommended. A patch test ensures that they are not allergic to any substance or there are no side effects

There are many products available in market that are made safe, organic and without chemical providing transparency in the labeling.