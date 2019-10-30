Citing PM Modi, UGC tells varsities: Use Khadi, handloom for convocations

Use Khadi for convocations, UGC asks universities. Representational image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities to consider using Khadi and other handloom for ceremonial functions and special occasions like convocations. Citing PM Modi, UGC said in a circular to universities this month: “The Hon’ble Prime Minister has advocated the use of Khadi and also emphasized on the revival of handlooms.”

The circular further elaborated on the significance of Khadi as a “Liveries of Freedom”. “Mahatma Gandhi used Khadi, a hand-spun and handloom cloth as a weapon during the struggle for Indian Independence and hence, it is also known as ‘Liveries of Freedom’,” it said.

Khadi and Handloom fabric not only forms an integral part of our rich culture and heritage but also provides livelihood opportunities to lakhs of people living in the rural areas, the cricular said.

All universities have been asked to consider using Khadi for convocations.

“Accordingly, all the universities are requested to consider using Khadi and/or other handlooms for ceremonial dresses prescribed for special occasions like convocations etc.”

UGC said that the use of Khadi and other Handloom will not only give a sense of pride of being Indian but also be more comfortable in hot and humid weather.

UGC secretary Rajesh Jain said in the circular: “I request you to kindly take appropriate action to adopt Khadi and/or Handloom fabric for ceremonial dresses to encourage use of Khadi and also the Khadi Kattins (Spinners) and Bunkars (Weavers).”