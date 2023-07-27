Food and cinema have a special place in the hearts of every Indian. There is nothing better than the two worlds coming together. These Indian celebrities have made it possible as they ventured into the world of food and hospitality and come up with their own restaurants and pubs in India and abroad.

From Priyanka Chopra to Badshah, restaurants and pubs owned by these B-Town celebrities bring out their love for food and art. Here’s a list of some of the places that are a must-visit :

Garam Dharam Dhaba by Dharmendra

After ruling the big screens for over five decades, the evergreen Dharmendra owns a retro-themed restaurant in New Delhi. The colourful interiors of the place are a perfect reflection of his love for Bollywood– with posters from his movies, dialogues on the walls to its menu everything will take you back in time. From finger-licking food and the drinks with desi-twist, to good music, Garam Dharam will surely be an experience.

Location| Garam Dharam – Sector 18 Noida, Mohan Nagar Ghaziabad, & Murthal

Timings | 12 Noon – 11 PM

Cost For Two | Rs 1,800 approx

Dragonfly Experience by Badshah

Modern, fun and glamorous, Dragonfly Experience by Badshah and Priyanka Sukhija is the perfect place in town for good food, drinks and music. The place radiates exuberance with its vibrant interiors, neon dragonfly motifs on the wall. From seafood, pork baos to cocktails this place is truly worth for your date or a dinner with your friends.

Source: Instagram

Location | Dragonfly Experience – Worldmark 1, Aerocity

Timings | 4 PM – 1 AM

Cost For Two | Rs 3,000 approx

Bastian by Shilpa Shetty

This place has become a go-to for celebrities and is also a foodie’s paradise. From delicious seafood to desserts that will be a perfect ending to your meal, this place has become a favourite. With royal interiors, huge chandeliers, Bastian truly provides an unforgettable fine-dining experience.

Location | Bastian- Linking Rd, Mumbai

Timings | 12noon – 4:30pm, 7pm – 1am

Cost For Two | Rs 3,500 approx

Sona by Priyanka Chopra

The ‘Desi Girl’ has stuck to her roots even after setting her foot in Hollywood and opened ‘Sona’, restaurant that serves Indian cuisines. This restaurant owned by Priyanka will give you a fine-dining experience in the heart of New York city. She also has a private dining room, “Mimi”. Sona’s front dining area is decorated with hand-plastered wall with dots as a homage to rural women in India.

Location | New York City, US

Timings | 11am-2.30pm, 5pm-10pm

Cost For Two | Rs 7000 approx

Kaema Sutra by Jacqueline Fernandez

The Srilankan beauty has opened her first restaurant Kaema Sutra in 2017 in her home country Sri Lanka. This restaurant is situated inside Shangri-La and offers a variety in the menu with some authentic Srilankan cuisine.

Location | Colombo, Sri Lanka



The Elbo Room by Chunky Pandey

This Instagram-worthy spot located in the heart of Mumbai by Chunky Pandey serves a range of delicious Oriental dishes and amazing cocktails that are to die for! The place has live music, delicious barbecue and has a lively ambience that is perfect for you and your friends.

Location | Khar, Mumbai

Timings | 12pm- 1.30am

Cost For Two | Rs 1,500 approx