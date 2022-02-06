CIMA Awards honour excellence in visual arts

The collection will be on display in Kolkata at – CIMA Gallery and GEM Cinema from February 5 to 27.

The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA), in collaboration with Art & Heritage Foundation, announced the winners of the fourth edition of the CIMA Awards at a special event held in Kolkata. The awards aim to showcase promising young artists in the country and provide a platform to several talented new artists in the art world.

Speaking about the awards, Rakhi Sarkar, Director, CIMA said, “The art in CIMA Awards 2022 comes from the heart and soul of our country. They express the voices of the young generation of India and are all genuine, powerful and touch your heart and mind and that is what makes this show so exciting!”

The winners include Suman Chandra from West Bengal, who was awarded the 2022 CIMA Award for his coal dust, brick dust, charcoal, acrylic, and pen and ink on canvas (set of 7) work titled Black Grave 2. He received Rs 5 lakh, a trophy, and a solo show.

The first runner-up was Sonal Varshneya of Uttar Pradesh for her work Kissa Goi (etching 4/7), the second runner-up was Akshay Maiti of West Bengal for his work Structural Anatomy (applied slip colour on terracotta). Sonal and Akshay received Rs 3 and Rs 2 lakhs along with a trophy each. The two special jury awards were given to Asis Kumar Mahakhud of Telangana for his audio video projection titled Virtual Song and to Ravi Morya of Delhi for his untitled acrylic and paper collage on canvas. Both received Rs 1 lakh and trophy each.

The four Merit Awards of Rs 25,000 and a trophy each were presented to Jaladhar Naskar of West Bengal for his work in terracotta titled Shelter – I; Joydeep Bhattacharjee of Tripura for his digital print on archival paper titled Que Sara, Sara; Satyaranjan Das of Odisha for his mixed media (watercolour, graphite on canson and banana paper) titled Phenomenon; and Subhankar Bag of Karnataka for his wood and coat dimensions variable titled After Thoughts.

Veteran modernist Arpita Singh was honoured for her contribution to Indian art, and Tasneem Zakaria Mehta for her contribution to restoration of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai. The collection will be on display in Kolkata at – CIMA Gallery and GEM Cinema from February 5 to 27.