Churchill’s Old War Office in London to reopen as Hinduja Group’s luxury hotel

The Old War Office (OWO) of Winston Churchill, Britain’s World War II era prime minister, is set to be inaugurated as a brand-new luxury hotel on September 26. The Hinduja Group, which acquired the landmark building, situated in Whitehall, opposite Downing Street, over eight years ago, and collaborated with Raffles Hotels to transform it into a hub consisting of luxury residences, restaurants and spas.

“When we came to Whitehall, the team were blown away by the size and beauty of this majestic building,” said Sanjay Hinduja, who oversaw the project. “No expense has been spared in bringing it back to its former glory and paying homage to its heritage, whilst breathing new life into it. Along with Raffles London at The OWO, we hope to create a legacy that is both timeless and unsurpassed,” he added.

Originally completed in 1906, the OWO was designed by British architect William Young. Earlier being the site of the original Palace of Whitehall, the building has been a witness to world-shaping events as leaders such as Churchill and David Lloyd George held the office in the United Kingdom. Not just that, the building also served as the backdrop for the James Bonds films, and Netflix series ‘The Crown’.

Renovated with the help of hundreds of artisans, the property features 120 guest rooms and suites, entertainment spaces that includes a ballroom, and dining experiences by chef Mauro Colagreco. The former offices of the political and military leaders make up the most historically significant parts of the building.

Commenting on the project, Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO of Accor, said, “Everyone at Accor feels honoured and privileged to be part of this historic project that has surpassed all expectations – truly a legend in the making and possibly the most awe-inspiring hotel on the planet.”

“Together with the Hinduja family, we proudly invite locals and travellers alike to experience this extraordinary hotel as well as the authenticity and graciousness of Raffles, one of our most prestigious brands in one of the world’s greatest cities,” he added.

Also Read On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting

“At Raffles London, the history of the former Old War Office lives on, through its splendid architecture, carefully chosen interior design and expansive Heritage Suites. We are excited to provide guests with the highly personalised and intuitive service for which Raffles is known the world over. Visitors will be spoiled for choice with the eclectic array of world-class restaurants and bars in an unrivalled location,” said Philippe Leboeuf, managing director of Raffles London at The OWO.