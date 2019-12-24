Christmas surprise from McDonald’s! ‘Dosa Masala’ burger now available in North and East India

Priced at Rs 59 (plus applicable taxes), the burger is a part of the all-day menu at all McDonald’s outlets in north and east of India. (Representational Image)

Christmas surprise for all the foodies out there! McDonald’s on Monday, December 23, added a new item on its menu – an ultimate delicacy for all those who starve for authentic flavours. The McDonald’s ‘Dosa Masala’ burger is a blend of both – South Indian cuisine and fast food. Priced at Rs 59 (plus applicable taxes), the burger is a part of the all-day menu at all McDonald’s outlets in north and east of India. Ajita Saxena, Director of Marketing, McDonald’s, North and East India said, “With Dosa Masala, we are providing more options in the vegetarian menu, staying close to the Indian taste palates. At McDonald’s, we remain committed to developing products as per the tastes and preferences of our customers.”

To satisfy the taste buds of all their customers, McDonald’s has exclusively crafted the ‘Dosa Masala’ burger, which is made with a spicy grilled vegetable patty flavoured and a mix of Indian spices, and all of that packed in a whole wheat bun topped with white and black sesame seeds. This exclusively iconic burger will be served to the customers with a tangy rasam sauce in order to provide a burst of authentic regional flavours to the eaters.

Much recently, McDonald’s had launched its popular breakfast menu in the north and east of India. The menu brings with itself a choice of breakfast options for the customers. These options include Veg McMuffin, Egg & Cheese McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, Egg & Sausage McMuffin, Hotcakes, Hash brown along with coffee and some beverages, depending upon the availability.

According to McDonald’s, the breakfast menu is being served from 8 AM to 11 AM in selected restaurants and with extended timings in a few highway Drive-thru restaurants. Customers can also order items from the breakfast menu through McDelivery. Additionally, dine-in customers can enjoy unlimited coffee refills during breakfast hours, the company said.