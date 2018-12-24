Christmas Shopping Offers 2018: Here is your online guide, tips to buy gifts, decoration items to make X-mas merrier

When you shop at the Christmas decoration websites, you can be sure you’ll find something to spruce up your home. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Christmas Shopping Offers: Decorating your home and yard for the festive holidays is a tradition for many people. Get started by selecting the best Christmas decor from websites that ship directly to your condominium. Read on for websites that will make holiday shopping pain-free this year, and forever forego the same lotion-and-bath-gel pack your loved ones have been getting for years. Make sure you have plenty of helpers on hand to put up the decorations once they arrive!

1. AMAZON(www.amazon.in): Amazon is giving up to 40 per cent discount on decorations, gifts and more due to the Christmas Carnival sale! Hurry up and grab your stuff from your ‘Apni dukaan’.

2. PAYTM(paytm.com): Buy your favourite deals and avail amazing offers using PAYTM on Grofers, Chaayos and many more. All you want on Christmas is ‘cashback’. Don’t think just PAYTM KARO.

3. FLIPKART(www.flipkart.com): Year-end carnival is active on Flipkart till 31st Dec. Get up to 70 per cent off on the purchase of TVs and appliances. You can get 10 per cent instant discount while shopping from SBI card. ‘Ab Har Wish Hogi Poori’

4. eBay COLLECTIVE(www.ebay.com/rpp/collective): eBay announced the launch of Collective, a part of its site that uses in-house curation and artificial intelligence to make sorting through its more than 1 billion listings a little more manageable. The curated collection features everything from contemporary composition to furniture antiques in a Pinterest like format.

5. VINEBOX(www.getvinebox.com): With VineBox, gift a friend the limited-production wines that are delivered in glass-sized vials. Each month, three wines are handpicked by sommeliers from boutique wineries across Europe and sent along with tasting notes and recommended pairings. Even, there’s no commitment, you can cancel or skip a month at any time.

6. HAMLET(www.hellohamlet.com): Our interior design BFF whom you can shamelessly text for shopping advice whenever you want. Simply send the company a text message about what you’re shopping for and a personal home stylist will get back to you for free with options to check out from a variety of artisans, brands and wholesalers.

7. DEQOR(www.deqor.com): For the specific budget minded people, coordination with the Deqor. The website sends you a personalized list of every item based on the style and prices you’re looking for within a day. The online store showcases products from a wide variety of designers and manufacturers, so you can expect your shopping list to be as varied as it is personalized.

Christmassy spirit at Delhi!

Christmas is almost here and Delhiites visit Sacred Heart Cathedral for a full-on experience. The Eucharist Mass is a significant part of the holy Christmas celebrations all over the world so you should definitely head towards the biggest church of the capital city! From the melodious carol singing to ending the mass with delicious fruit cake and coffee, relish every bit of this holiday with your family!

Some Decoration Shopping Tips

When you shop at the Christmas decoration websites, you can be sure you’ll find something to spruce up your home. Do not forget to check return policies, shipping costs, and estimated delivery time before you shop online, to be sure you make the top websites work even better for all your holiday decorating needs.