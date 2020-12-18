Christmas celebrations in Delhi: From tasty food takeaways, fine dining options, staycations and more!

With its star attraction being a life-sized Gingerbread House, guests can help themselves to a one-of-its-kind fun-filled Christmas carnival right inside!

With the ongoing Christmas holiday season in full swing, the cheer of getting together with loved ones over good food and comfortable ambience is nothing less than tempting! The festive spirit is as special as safety is now the key priority for everyone. With safety and festivities coming hand in hand, Delhiites can gear up to be showered with festive offers from fine dining restaurants as well as hotels that are rolling out the red carpet to woo their guests at the end of the year.

Highlighting how Delhiites love French fries no matter what the season, Ankush Arora, Founder & MD, Uncle Jack’s told The Financial Express Online, “People love variations when the food is classic American. There are brilliant tasting coolers, drinks and all kinds of fries. There is a whole variety on American continent and flavours that accompany it such as our range of customised tachos and mexican Quesadillas.”

Meanwhile, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi is rolling out an immersive staycation package to pamper guests with warm hospitality and unlimited choices. Starting with Christmas Carols on Christmas Eve and on 25th December, there are fun filled activities such as ‘Meet the Santa’ from December 22nd to 25th. With its star attraction being a life-sized Gingerbread House, guests can help themselves to a one-of-its-kind fun-filled Christmas carnival right inside!

With family outings gathering momentum across the city, more hotels and fine dining restaurants are coming up with mixed offerings as well.

Similarly, ITC Hotels recently launched their new ‘Biryani and Pulao’ collection at an affordable price range. The new menu provides guests with handy indicators such as pre-advice related to allergy ingredients and dietary indicators as well. For guests who are not keen to step out of their homes, ITC F&B app and Takeaway options are indicated clearly. The food order can also be placed o Zomato, EazyDiner and Swiggy. To assure quality and safety, ITC Hotels’ assures guests of their ‘Safe car’ promise, which means that all food deliveries are enabled using its own in-house car fleet.

Hotels are now putting a lot of thought into revamping their menus and offering information about key indicators such as the distance travelled, mode of transport, temperature of the delivery person, re-heating norms, among others. There is an increased focus on making celebrations safer with enhanced focus on food quality, standardisation of food ingredients as well as production processes.

In Gurugram’s CyberHub, Mamagoto and Foxtrot have teamed up to come out with an all new restaurant to offer guests with an amalgam of pan-Asian food offerings and novel cocktails as well as beverages. Earlier as well, The two restaurants shared similar core concepts but now they have found a common ground to transform the experience of dining fun into a memorable experience altogether.

For Delhiites, a memorable, thoroughly safe and hassle-free fine dining experience is what makes all the difference as one looks to wrap the year with a spirit of resilience and forward looking outlook.