Christmas 2022: A look at some of the most desirable gifts you can buy for your loved ones

Christmas 2022: It’s Christmas – The merriest time of the year but what to buy as gifts for our loved ones is always a major worry. Owning to our stressful and hectic work schedules, we often forget to buy meaningful presents for our family and friends. From a bottle of whisky to warm rugs and cosmetics, here’s a list of gifts that you should get for your family and friends this Christmas:

Chandon Brut & Chandon Rose

Price: 2500

Availability: Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Goa & Bangalore

You can’t go wrong with a great bottle of sparkling wine to gift your loved ones to commemorate the end of another fabulous year, bring a smile to their faces by gifting them a Chandon Brut or Rosé and elevate their mood this holiday season.

Hennessy Very Special

Price: Mumbai – 6,640, Gurugram – 5,200

Availability: Gurgaon, Mumbai

Put a little Hennessy in your Holidays, celebrate your dearest ones this holiday season with a well-crafted bottle of Hennessy V.S. Fundamentally Hennessy, created as the embodiment of the style of the Maison and its time- honored traditions, Hennessy Very Special is a reflection of the Maison’s unique savoir-faire. The result of an exacting process of selection to find balanced eaux-de-vie of subtle and refined character, its timeless flavours are a continuing source of pleasure for cognac connoisseurs.

Also Read Decoration tips for Christmas from known interior designers

Glenmorangie Limited Edition Festive Pack

Price: 10-year-old– INR 4971, Mumbai – INR 5990

Availability: Available pan India including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore amongst other cities

First released more than 175 years ago by the founders, the original Glenmorangie 10-year-old was known for its mellow tones and delicacy of flavour. It makes a perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones.

Simply Nam Liquid Lip Kit: Gloss Set

Price: INR 2999/-

Availability: https://www.simplynam.com/

Recommended for all skin tones, the set consists of Coachella – Crystal Clear Lip Gloss, Wedding Night – Soft Berry Lip Gloss, My Way – Deep Burgundy Lip Gloss, and First Love – Amber Rose Lip Gloss. Each shade is a full-coverage gloss with a creamy and lightweight consistency that gives your lip a fuller look while keeping them hydrated and soft with a single coat.

DIY Christmas Candy Box

Price- INR 400

Availability- https://l.bigbasket.com/eSxbsGE1Gvb

DIY Christmas Candy Box allows kids to get a little playful and creative this festive season. The DIY Christmas Candy Box has assorted confectionary products and allows families to come together to make a DIY Christmas tree with candies. With this unusual box of treats, kids can welcome Santa Clause with an amazing DIY Christmas tree made out of candies, which is perfect to be placed in the centre of your dinner table to elevate your festive décor. It’s a fingerlicious treat for your loved ones to savour.

PERO’s Christmas Gift

Price: On Request

Availability: Email at pero.retail@prpundit.com

Make it a very merry Christmas as you choose the best outfits from péro’s fall-winter 2022 collection VIBGYOR, inspired by the vibrant and colourful traditional folk art of Poland.

MEXICO 66 by Onitsuka Tiger

Price: INR 10,000

Availability: https://www.onitsukatiger.com/in/en-in

Clad in warm velour, this pair from Onitsuka Tiger is the perfect gift for the holiday season.Taking inspiration from classic running shoes, the unisex MEXICO 66® heritage shoe by ONITSUKA TIGER showcases a retro ’60s look with contemporary touches that bring it bang up to date.

Fragrance Duo Set for Him & Her by LoveChild by Masaba

Price: INR 4,400

Availability-https://lovechild.in/products/copy-of-fragrance-duo-set-2-for-him-her-island-suit-antiguan-decaf

Gift a hint of the Sweet, Sweet Holidays! with our duo set of Island Suit Eau De Parfum & Antiguan Decaf Eau De Parfum, formulated for men & women, respectively. One with nautical notes, and the other with notes of coffee & caramel, the bottles are elegantly packed in a signature Masaba print Gift Box.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Palette

Price: INR 4,350

Availability-https://www.boddess.com/anastasia-beverly-hills-norvina-palette-fg-9-94g

Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA® Eyeshadow Palette is a professional-quality eyeshadow palette featuring 14 whimsical shades ranging from bold and bright mattes to soft pastel metallic. Norvina’s go-to eyeshadow palette, this essential eye makeup collection delivers high color payoff and buildable intensity for all of your eyeshadow looks.

Also Read The rise in catering business this wedding season

Evara by Platinum Guild International

Price on request

Take your style game a notch higher with exquisite platinum jewellery from Platinum EVARA. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, the collection includes versatile designs that range from captivating necklaces and alluring wristwear to intricately crafted earrings and elegant rings.

Nappa Dori Kisslock Bag

Price: Rs 9200

Available on: https://www.nappadori.com/

Crafted to offer a blend of modern utility and vintage design, the Kiss Lock Bag is handcrafted in genuine leather. Spatial and minimalist, the bag is the perfect accessory for all Holiday parties this season.

Jo Malone London Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense

Price: Rs 12,600

Available on: https://www.nykaa.com/

The ravishing scent has been inspired by the extravagant poppy blooms and amplified by its velvety iris. A voluptuous floral accord of bold blooms for its rich intensity, the cologne is the perfect scent partner for the Christmas season.

Cello Signature Ethos Executive Gift Set

A perfect gift for your loved ones to show that you care for them and to always keep them safe! The BIC Executive Gift Set includes a premium Signature Ethos Ball Pen with a classy keychain and RFID Protector cum Wallet. The pen has an elegant all-black look with a smooth matte finish. RFID-blocking wallets are designed to help insulate you from electronic pickpocketing, called RFID skimming. This set makes an ideal gift for any special occasion. Price: INR 1200

Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmers are here to up your style game – designed for men to shape & trim the beard and the hair.

BarCraft Stainless Steel 8-pc Boston Cocktail Set by thinKitchen

Available on: Buy BarCraft Stainless Steel 8-pc Boston Cocktail Set| thinKitchen

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and nothing gets you in the Christmas mood like a festive cocktail. If you are looking at impressing your guests with your mixology skills. This all-inclusive cocktail making set from BarCraft available at thinKitchen™ is the perfect gift to upgrade the home bar this holiday and impress your guests. Priced at 5,399/- it has everything you need to make smooth, impressive cocktails. No training necessary. All you need are some spirits, mixers and an urge to shake things up.

UNIQLO and Marni Heattech Turtleneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Bring a splash of colour to your winter wardrobe with the UNIQLO and MARNI collection. Typified by craftsmanship, technology, and simplicity, the new Heattech brings comfy warmth to winter days, and invigorates everyday styling with vibrancy and playfulness.

Marseille Polo Bear Jumper by Ralph Lauren

Price: Price on Request

This cashmere crewneck jumper depicts the Polo Bear in a stylish ensemble that nods to timeless, nautical-inspired dressing. Here, a combination of hand- and intarsia-knit techniques and embroidery in 17 hues is used to create our iconic mascot’s ensemble of a beret, scarf, seaside-stripe shirt, braided rope belt, and faded jeans.

Shirt Button Cufflinks by Hackett London

Price: Price on Request

Featuring the iconic cross brolly logo, these classic cufflinks are a staple accessory perfectly paired with a smart shirt for a sophisticated approach. Crafted with a hand filled ground in epoxy enamel with a rhodium plated finish, they include an engraved branded logo on the flip finding.

Happy Hearts Collection by Chopard

Price: Price on request

Availability- Johnsons Watch Co, Delhi & Timeskeeper, Mumbai.

My Happy Hearts is a sign of a love of self, embodied in dainty jewellery that you can acquire on a whim. To congratulate, thank, encourage yourself or simply to feel alive: treating yourself to a piece of jewellery is a testimony of the respect and love that you have for yourself. And a declaration of independence: giving oneself the means to blossom. Such is the vocation of My Happy Hearts, a collection in which jewellery is cultivated on the body like a fashion accessory. Hearts like points of light punctuating a look with their versatile magnetism.

Guess Watches (FW’22 Collection)

Price range: INR 12,495 – 19,995

Availability: The all-new Guess watches are available at all Timex authorised retailers.

It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year, a season filled with love, laughter and joy. This season celebrate your special moments with your loved ones with a comfortable pair of BIRKENSTOCK’s. Your perfect companion for a day of fun, celebrate the company of your loved ones in style and comfort this Christmas.

Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro PAM01182

Luminor Due TuttoOro

Price: Prices available on request

Availability: All timepieces are available at Panerai Boutiques in Delhi & Mumbai.

Panerai has revealed its first watches featuring gold bracelets with the launch of the Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro collection. Luminor Due TuttoOro imbues one of the most elegant watches in the Panerai portfolio with a greater aura of luxury.