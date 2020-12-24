Christmas 2020: Check wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp Messages

Christmas 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Greetings: Financial Express Online Wishes You a Merry Christmas, stay safe during Covid pandemic!
Christmas 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Greetings: The celebrations began on Christmas Eve which is on December 24 and continues till Boxing Day which is December 26. (Reuters image)
Christmas 2020 Date, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings: Christmas is one of the most prominent festivals of Christians and celebrated across the world on December 25 every year. The occasion of Christmas celebrates and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The celebrations began on Christmas Eve which is on December 24 and continues till Boxing Day which is December 26. People enjoy Christmas carols, sounds of hymns, and palatable foods. Santa Claus is one of the main attractions of Christmas. Financial Express Online Wishes You a Merry Christmas, stay safe!
Here are Christmas Wishes, Quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp Messages
Wishing you the best during this joyful season. I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness. Merry Christmas 2020