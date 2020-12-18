  • MORE MARKET STATS

Christmas 2020 celebrations in the time of COVID-19: Christmas traditions now include tiny masks, social distancing

New Delhi | December 18, 2020 11:58 AM

Christmas 2020 celebrations: In New York, Covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols have been announced for visitors who will visit the world's most popular Christmas tree.

Christmas 2020 celebrations: In Australia, Christmas tree farm shops are being shut early as consumers are opting for fresh pine trees instead of the plastic version. (Reuters image)

Christmas 2020 celebrations in the time of Covid: Christmas 2020 celebrations on December 25 will be subdued affairs thanks to the looming Covid pandemic. Restrictions on travel, partial lockdowns physical distancing norms are proving to be impediments to vibrant celebrations across the world. These Christmas celebrations will reflect the grim side of Coronavirus disease even as a few traditions are being toned down keeping in mind the Covid pandemic situation.

In Australia, Christmas tree farm shops are being shut early as consumers are opting for fresh pine trees instead of the plastic version. In Greece, Christmas trees may not hit the market since a country-wide lockdown has been enforced. In Spain, toymaker Famosa has adopted innovative ideas and given a Covid touch to its popular Nancy doll to make it attractive to children. The dolls are getting different looks from wearing masks to virus tester. If a doll is Covid infected, one can cure it through tickling. In Portugal, demands are high for Science4You’s toys which are related to the Covid virus “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)”. In the Czech Republic, the country’s traditional golden pigs have been ornamented with tiny masks.

Germany is witnessing open-air wine stands as lockdown is still place. In New York, Covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols have been announced for visitors who will visit the world’s most popular Christmas tree. In Hungary, Santa Claus is having online meetings with children thanks to brilliant ideas by a few companies. In Taiwan, orders from Europe and the Americas for Christmas trees are very less. In Gaza, artists are finding it difficult to exports their products of handiwork.

Around the world, 7,49,52,221 people have been infected by Coronavirus, 16,62,127 have died so far due to Covid-19, according to details provided by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

