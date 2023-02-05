Chinese Lunar New Year: Rabbit retail

The year 2023 in the Chinese Lunar New Year calendar is being celebrated as the year of the rabbit, marking a year of hope, peace and prosperity. It is a celebrated animal not because of the special year, but in many other ways. The rabbit is an important animal species used for biomedical research purposes, meat production and as a pet. Fondly called ‘bunny’ or ‘Bugs Bunny’ as the cartoon character created by Warner Brothers which is part of its Looney Tunes animated short film series, the animal is regarded as a cultural icon, and is a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, this year holds special importance because of the Lunar new year, as most big brands have created limited-edition products and packaging designed to highlight the beauty and tradition of the year.

Maybelline, for example, collaborated with Namito, a rabbit character, for an interactive year of pop up in Shanghai, with limited-edition products and social media activities. Estée Lauder’s limited-edition rabbit crystal powder compact is for those born in the year of the rabbit. An intricately designed, exquisitely crafted in one-of-a-kind compact, filled in 5 shades and refillable with perfecting setting powder.

Luxury Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo has introduced a packaging for a special edition serum with an artistic illustration of plum blossoms in full bloom and a pair of twin rabbits. The pack reminds one of Korean folk art illustration. Burberry has added floppy bunny ears in an ensemble — the pleated skirt and blouse in Italian-woven crepe de chine — that defines a stylish bunny motif.

The Kipling x Hello Kitty rabbit ear collection has Hello Kitty in her bunny onesie stitched onto the bags, while the American toy and gaming giant Hasbro’s new Monopoly has a rabbit edition in the board game.

The FOSSTA Collection by Ikea features embossed designs influenced by the art of the Tang Dynasty, attractive plum blossom prints inspired by traditional Chinese ink and brush paintings. And, of course, an abundance of bunny design ideas to invite luck, prosperity and happiness.

UNIQLO has tied up with Singaporean design collective Aaah House to make a sticker collection called UTme! Collection: Spring Pals. The collection includes six unique stickers inspired by popular Lunar New Year greetings and the Year of the Rabbit.

Not just fashion labels, multiple kidswear brands like from Moschino to Versace are building rabbit cartoons on T Shirts to celebrate the year. Moschino has a bugs bunny-shaped shoulder bag made in collaboration with Looney Tunes. Dior’s Kim Jones teamed up with Eli Russell Linnetz-founder of ERL-with a capsule of men’s apparel and accessories honouring the year of the rabbit. The collaboration results in a collection of fashion wear, footwear and accessories with a rabbit motif in bold red and pink colour palette.

Chopard’s 88-piece limited series in 18-carat rose gold frame called the L.U.C XP Urushi Year of the Rabbit timepiece depicts a pair of rabbits in Urushi lacquer, gold powder, and mother-of-pearl inlays.

Gucci in its ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories, jewellery, and timepieces has rabbits in all forms and styles.

Target’s Lunar New Year collection is designed by San Francisco-based illustrator Christina Tan. Tan is famous for her work with bold colourways, dynamic patterns, and cartoonish flair, floral embellishments, vibrant dragons, and traditional holiday motifs.