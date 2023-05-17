Chinese distributor Pablo Reno on importance of box office collection to decide which Indian film will be released in China

Chinese film producer and distributor Pablo Reno, who was invited as a guest at FICCI Frames 2023 shared his insights on the Indo-China relation on movies. He highlighted the increasing demand for Indian cinema in China. The panel discussion explored the cross-cultural exchange between the two countries in the context of cinema, and Pablo Reno also talked about Indian cinema’s global expansion. Ren’s presence at the event was highly appreciated by the attendees, who found his perspectives informative and thought-provoking. The discussion proved to be a valuable opportunity for the participants to learn and share their views on the current trends and future of the industry. Excerpts from the interview:

On what basis do you choose the films that you feel are to be released in China?

OK so releasing Indian cinema or other foreign cinemas Theatrical in China, the first point we are thinking about is whether it is commercial or not because you know Using the biz model like the investment income, our investment would be the rights mg, the PR fee, and also some other extra monies. So within this kind of content so we will check how many cinemas we can occupy if we can be occupied. Somehow like one-third, one-third of the screening numbers, we will do that.

How important is the box office collection for you to choose the film that has to be released in China?

Actually, the box office is in India or in other countries is there. It is done already. It’s not of business, it’s their market. So it’s one of the elements to let us think about whether it is OK or not, but we have data somehow like if the foreigner or oversea territory market or box office is 5, so we divide by 5. So mean to see we only expect less.

Expect less than 1, so that means to see. For example, I mean, for example, 100 is in other countries so we only accept 20 so we divide by 5. So that’s if this kind of box office we can guard.

For example, scales the scales, it scales okay. You got another point, okay? So we don’t expect a hundred, we expect less, we divide it by 5:00. So if we count this kind of box office we’ve got, we’ll do that.

OK, so I’m clarifying what he means regarding this number of 100 like for example if in India the chart of the movie did at the box office very well in the top so they divide into that proportion. Yeah, it’s only one element to let us think about that, but the most important thing is the story.

How important is the film’s content for you?

Family, women, children, and something very emotional and something very active, something very profound but not philosophy. But it’s very low. It’s very everyday life. It’s. how somehow, like what happened in China. That’s it.

How do you think the content is, and how important for you?

It’s so important, it’s a hundred percent about the content, but you know with the good. Regarding content or quality of the stories we have also done the PR now the PR is also balanced now making things make the content fly OK. The next question in a case film does not do exceptional means good business in India, but it has an arresting story plot.

Will you consider being released in China or will you give it an escape? In case? If not, commercial success in India means cinema didn’t do well in India but the story is good. Do you think you will consider that kind of movie in China?

Yes, of course. Of the first three, the most important is the content. And if it doesn’t work well in India or other countries, there would be some reasons. So we don’t know.

So if this kind of story or title came into us, we will check and we will get you know, we have, we have our followers, we will invite different aspects of for the followers to have a private screen and we will give them the point that we will give the least. Form and we all will fall. Fill out the forms at the given points. So if the points average is over 6, that’s the. Let’s do that.

Who are the Bollywood actors who are ruling the China market?

Oh my God, it’s so easy. I think everyone knows that. The three Khans, because you know, as I collect, as I knew, the number of numbers of the films of these three hands is taking one third, even all Indian films there. Even thought of remaking a Bollywood film into the Chinese language, not dubbing O remake rights of any Bollywood movie.