China import expo, Shanghai: India showcases Kachoris, Chicken Biryani and Kashmiri Kahwa

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at CIIE. It displayed India’s potential in space exploration, gem works and spices.

Chicken biryani, Sula wine, kachoris and Kashmiri Kawha, a green tea from Kashmir are being showcased by India at the China import expo being held in Shanghai. Dr Sudhanshu, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) secretary told IE, that they hoped the Kashmiri Kawha catches onto the Chinese markets. They are hopeful because Chinese people already have an affinity towards drinking green tea during the day. He also believes in the potential of the import of buffalo meat for which they have been pursuing market access. They have also raised this issue in bilateral meetings.

Also Read | Govt plans to extend NPOP organic certificate to textile, cosmetic, AYUSH products

There is potential for shipping across castor oil, human hair and chemicals as said by industry experts. Ribbon fish and vannamei shrimps, on the other hand, have gained a foothold in the Chinese markets.

Day after India’s refusal to go through with RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) on Chinese import and market access concerns to China more than 90 companies from India set up stalls China International Import Expo ’s second edition in a bid to pitch their business to China. Auto components, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, textiles, handicrafts, food processing and even management consultancy services were some of the products included in the expo.

In the head of the list of exports from India to China are marine products, specifically shrimp. 2,25,519 tonnes of marine produce crossed the borders in 2018-19, raking $811.3 million according to industry experts.

M Shaji deputy director of Marine Products Export Development Authority said reconfigurations of trade relationships owing to US-China trade wars have favoured India along with domestic consumption increase of shrimp in China. He believes the market in China is only going to grow.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at CIIE. It displayed India’s potential in space exploration, gem works and spices. A rotating mechanised version of the ‘Make in India’ was on display at the entrance alongside signs advertising India being a conducive investment destination.

Not just items of food, Sardar Patel miniature statues, wine bottles and a pavilion of Kathak performances and a dance to a Ranbir Kapoor song were also on offer. Director-General and CEO Ajay Sahai of Federation of Indian Export Organisation told IE, they have to display the notion of China as a huge market and an opportunity rather than a threat. 30,000 members that represent two-thirds of the country’s exporters are a part of FIEO. Sahai mentions the trade deficit and says that impressive export figures can be seen as part of the after-effects of U.S China trade wars. Despite above China is a part of their medium to long term strategy hence showcasing at such expos becomes important. These events act as opportunities to attract investments in India.

Ajay Purohit from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said that exporters wanted to do business with China’s mainland directly. He further added that they wished for more favourable conditions. At the moment they struggle with high duties imposed on goods coming through Hong Kong