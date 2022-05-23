Children who play adventurously develop better mental health, says research

According to new research, children who played adventurous games showed lower signs of depression or anxiety and are happier over the first Covid-19 lockdown. A study published in Child Psychiatry and Human Development which was led by the University of Exeter asked parents how often their children engaged in playing thrilling and exciting games, experienced fear or uncertainty.

The study has come at a time when children today have fewer opportunities for adventurous play out like riding bikes, climbing trees, jumping from high places or playing in places that were out of adults’ sight. As per the study sought to test that the adventurous play offered more learning opportunities, which helped in building resilience in children that helped them in preventing mental health problems.

With the help of UKRI Future Leaders funding, the research team had surveyed almost 2,500 parents of children that were aged between 5 to 11 years, while the parents completed questions about child’s play regarding general mental health (pre-Covid) as well as their mood during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Research was conducted wherein two groups of parents, one from Nothern Ireland with 427 parents and the nationally group representative of 1919 parents living in Wales, England and Scotland.

Researchers went on find that children who had spent more time playing games outside had fewer characteristics of depression or anxiety and were more positive during the first lockdown.