Children who move while learning are better at sound-letter recognition, suggests study

Developing reading skills is a crucial component of academic success and social development. It is also important to ensure that children have the necessary skills to perform at their level in their lives.

Now a new study has found that the movement of a body part as an expression gives a better grip on learning letters. The study by a team of researchers from Copenhagen and Denmark states that children who moved while learning about letters are more likely to improve their ability to identify individual letters.

The findings, which were presented in a journal entitled Educational Psychology Review, were conducted by researchers from the University of Copenhagen and Denmark’s National Reading Center who tried to find if whole-body learning instruction has a positive impact on a child’s learning capabilities especially sound of letters.

Movement teaches children difficult letters two times faster

The researchers noted that children who were taught to shape the sounds of letters were more capable of learning these sounds than those who were taught traditional methods. According to Linn Damsgaard, a Ph.D. student at the University of Copenhagen, the results of the study suggest that whole-body learning can help children develop their reading skills. The researchers further pointed out that in Danish there are difficult letters and learning them fast makes them good readers.

The study was conducted on 149 children, who were 5 to 6 years old. They were divided into different groups based on their body type. One group used their whole body to shape the letters while the other two used their hands and arms to do the same. The control group was taught to write letters using a traditional seated method.

The results of the study revealed that children who were taught sounds of letters with hand movement while seated had a higher level of proficiency than those who were taught using a traditional teaching method.

The researchers had earlier found that children were more motivated by the lessons they were taught in which they are able to move their hands and arms. Jacob Wienecke, an associate professor of education at the University of Copenhagen, said that this type of teaching method could inspire school officials and teachers to prioritize movement.

The researchers conducted the study to see if embodied learning could directly affect children’s ability to read individual words. Unfortunately, it was not possible to find a direct link between the learning methods and the children’s ability to read. This could be because the children were still in the early stages of their development and were not yet capable of using their knowledge about letter sounds to reading.