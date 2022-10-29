Chhath Puja 2022: Date, time and significance of the festival to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja 2022 Puja Vidhi: The Karthik Chhath, which falls on the sixth day after Diwali and the puja is performed on Kartika Shukla Shashti which is the sixth day of the month of Karthika, according to the Hindu calendar. During this occasion, devotees worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Chhath Puja or Chhath Parva is performed with spirited enthusiasm and reverence in Northern India, especially in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Khanna, Chairman of Khanna Gems said.



This year, the festival will be celebrated from 28th to 31st October 2022.

Shashthi Tithi begins at 5.49 am on 30th October 2022

Shashthi Tithi ends at 3.27am on31st October 2022.

“Chhath puja is celebrated to thank Sun god, who is considered as the source of life on this earth and fulfiller of wishes. During the Dala Chhath setting sun is worshiped. Dala Chhath is also called as Chhathi and Surya Shashti,” said Pankaj Khanna.



Also read | Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Send these Wishes, Messages, Quotes to your loved ones

Chhath Puja comprises of ritualistic abstinence from food and other worldly pleasures and comforts.

Below is the list of Chhath rituals by Pankaj Khanna which are involved in Chhath Puja.

Day 1: 28th October 2022

Nahay Khay

Sunrise – 6:30 AM

Sunset – 5:39 PM

On the first day, devotees take bathe early in the morning in the holy water of Ganga and bring some water to their home to prepare the offerings. The home and its surroundings should be cleaned at this day. They take only one meal a day known as kaddu-bhat cooked only by using the bronze or soil utensils and mango woods over the soil stove.

Day 2: 29th October 2022

Sunrise – 6:310 AM

Sunset – 5:38 PM

Lohanda or Kharna: On the second day (the day before Chhath), Panchami, devotees keeps fast for whole day and break their fast in the evening after sunset after the worship of Sun. The second important ritual of Chhath Puja involves devotees preparing offerings like kheer, bananas and rice for the family after worshiping the Sun and the Moon.After taking meal in the evening, they go on a fast without water for the next 36 hours. Chhath puja songs are sung with devotion.



Also Read | Chhath: The solution of environmental loss rooted in Indian tradition

Day 3: 30th October 2022

Sunrise – 6:31 AM

Sunset – 5:37 PM

Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings):

The third day of Chhath Puja is also observed with fast without water and the entire day involves preparing puja offerings. The offerings (prasad) later are kept in a bamboo tray. The offering includes thekua, coconut banana and other seasonal fruits. Third day, which is the main day of Chhath Puja, involves friends and family going to the river bank and offering prasad to the setting sun. On the third day (day of Chhath) they offer the Sanjhiya Arghya at the ghat of riverbank or a pond or any clean water body. After Arghya, they wear the single saree of turmeric color. Other family members are waiting for getting the blessings from worshiper. People pray for their happiness and prosperity and folk songs are sung in order to make the day memorable and joyous.

Kosi bharna or Kosiya is one of the most glowing and beautiful events during Chhath Pooja. After the Sandhya Arghya or Sanjhiya Ghaat, in angna or the courtyard of the house, kosi is celebrated. Kosi is usually earthen pots or lamps that are kept under the shade of five sugarcane sticks . The five sugarcane sticks indicate the Panchatattva (earth, water, fire, air and space) that human body made of Panchatattva. The same ritual of kosi is celebrated on the ghats early in the morning before Bhorwa, Bihani or Morning Arghya.

Day 4: 31st October 2022

Sunrise – 6:32 AM

Sunset – 5:36 PM

Bihaniya Arghya: On the early morning of the fourth day (Paarun), devotees along with their family and friends offer Bihaniya Aragh at the ghat of riverbank of Ganga or any water body and then offer prayers and prasad to the rising Sun. Devotees end their festival through breaking the fast by having the Chhath prashad.

After all these Chhath Puja rituals this amazing festival ends.