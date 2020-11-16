Jharkhand bans Chhath Puja 2020 in public water bodies due to COVID-19, prohibits these activities

Chhath Puja 2020 has been banned in Jharkhand.

Chhath Puja 2020: The Jharkhand Government has banned Chhath Puja in public water bodies due to COVID-19 pandemic. The state government said in an order that Chhath puja in water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs will not be permitted in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since it is not possible to ensure the compliance of national directive of social distancing norms of do gaz ki doori while performing Chhath Puja in the waters of river/pond/lake/dam/reservoir etc, therefore Chhath Puja in the waters of public pond/lakes/rivers/reservoirs/any other water body shall not be permitted so as to minimize the chances of spread of COVID-19 infection,” the state government said in an order, ANI reported.

The official order further said that no stalls hall be set up by anyone on or near the banks of any public pond/lake.river.dam.reservoir/any water body.

Earmarking/barricading/special lighting of Chhath Ghats by individuals and bursting of firecrackers in a public place have also been prohibited.

Also, the Jharkhand government has banned organisation of any musical or any other entertainment/cultural program during the Chhath Puja 2020.

The official order of the Disaster Management Division, under Home, Prison & Disaster Management Department, of the Jharkhand government noted: “This (Chhath) festival has been traditionally attracting huge congregations at the Chhath Ghats. Due to the fixed timing of performing the aforementioned rituals, it is not possible to stagger these huge congregations to ensure social distancing. Similarly, due to the presence of devotees to perform rituals at the bank of pond/lake/river it is not possible to have spatial spacing of devotees so as to ensure social distancing.”

“The ritual of holy bathing in common waters of river/pond/lake/dam/reservoir/any other water body and standing in water is a matter of serious concern as it will amount to sharing of water thus enhancing the chances of spread of infection besides causing contamination of the water,” it added.