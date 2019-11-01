Chhath Puja 2019: Check wishes, Greetings, quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status

The puja is an ode to Surya, the Sun God. Sun is also known as the god of life force and energy. His sister Shashti Devi also called Chhathi Maiya is worshipped on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
Chhath puja begins on Saturday, November 2. It is observed for four days. The puja is an ode to Surya, the Sun God. Sun is also known as the god of life force and energy. His sister Shashti Devi also called Chhathi Maiya is worshipped on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath puja. It is popular in U.P, Jharkhand and Bihar. The puja rituals include fasting, holy bathing in the river, offering of prayers to the rising and setting sun as well as long hours of standing in water.
Chhath Puja Greeting Messages
Wish you a happy Chhath puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.
May this Chhath puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you.
Pray to nature, sun and river. Fasts begin on Chhath Puja day
May all evils get washed with the holy bath. Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today.
A day to offer arghya to Sun God
Thank Him with all your heart
May your fast bring you joy
Chhath Puja is about to start.
Chhath, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, considered to be mean to thank the sun for giving us the bounties of life in earth and fulfilling particular wishes…..HAPPY Chhath….!
All that exists was born from the sun
He is the source and the end
May Sun God bless you this Chhat Puja
Heart full of wishes, here I send.
Pray to nature, sun and river
As fasts begin on Chhath puja
May all evils get washed away
Celebrate Chhath puja with grandeur today!
The hopes of Happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles!
